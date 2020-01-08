That was some speech Tuesday by Joe Biden. The Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President wrapped himself tightly in Barack Obama’s Iran policy, called Donald Trump’s strike against Iranian General Qasem Soleimani a “debacle,” and all but declared that Mr. Trump is the greatest single danger to world order. As election bets go, this is a big one.
It isn’t news that Biden thinks Trump is “dangerously incompetent.” He’s said that before. The news Tuesday is that the leading Democratic presidential contender was willing to predict chaos and doom a mere five days after Mr. Trump eliminated an implacable enemy of America. The former Veep all but stated that it would be better if the Iranian terror master were still alive.
“Trump’s impulsive decision may well do more to strengthen Iran’s position in the region than any of Soleimani’s plots could have ever accomplished,” Mr. Biden declared. “Whether or not we see more loss of life, more threats against American interests and assets — this is already a debacle.”
Mr. Biden’s evidence for this conclusion is a parade of horribles that may or may not come true. He called the targeting of Soleimani “an enormous escalation that has exploded geopolitics in the region and put the United States and Iran on a collision course.”
The consequences include putting American troops and citizens at risk, new peril for our allies, new sympathy in the region for Iran, and the likely ouster of U.S. forces from Iraq. “Make no mistake,” Biden said. “This outcome of strategic setbacks, heightened threats, chants of ‘death to America’ once more echoing across the Middle East, Iran and its allies vowing revenge. This was avoidable.”
He went on to offer a potted history of the Middle East B.T. — before Trump — when Iran was peaceable, its nuclear ambitions vanquished, and “there was a united front of allies and partners to address Iran’s other destabilizing actions throughout the world.”
Iran must have missed that united containment front because the country accelerated its spread of revolution in the wake of the 2015 nuclear deal. Flush with new cash and the promise of investment, Iran expanded its arsenal of ballistic missiles. Soleimani armed the Houthis in Yemen, spread missiles to Hezbollah to bomb Israel, mobilized Shiite militias, and made himself Iran’s viceroy in Iraq and Bashar Assad his vassal in Syria.
The nuclear deal empowered Soleimani. But Biden had nothing to say about all that.
Biden also offered sunshine-and-lollypop history by claiming that with “the Iran deal, we had verifiably cut off every one of Iran’s pathways to a nuclear weapon.” The deal didn’t block Iran from conducting nuclear research, didn’t allow inspections of every suspect site, and didn’t block Iran from resuming activities when it expires in stages starting in 2025.
Biden did make some telling points, such as that U.S. expulsion from Iraq would be a setback and that a President has an obligation to explain the use of force and the strategy behind it to the American public — in more than ill-considered tweets. Trump should take that advice, even if it comes from an opponent.
Biden is still making a major gamble when he predicts Trump’s failure in the Middle East. Perhaps he feels he needs to make that bet to inoculate himself against criticism from Bernie Sanders for his 2002 vote authorizing the Iraq war. The bet may pay off if the Middle East spins into chaos.
But Biden’s position puts him down firmly for returning to a flawed nuclear deal and in opposition to using military force even when enemies kill Americans like the contractor murdered by Soleimani’s militia in December. The Democrat clearly believes he can defeat Trump on national security. But to do so he will need events to go wrong now — and the American public to forget the many global setbacks when Biden was in power.
— Wall Street Journal