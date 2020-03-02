South Carolina jolted the Democratic presidential primary and gave new life to Joe Biden’s campaign as he tries to challenge the early front-runner, Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Biden’s moderate rivals are quickly are dropping out — including Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Monday — adding to his new momentum. Yet today brings another test, with potentially new twists.
Before the remaining candidates have even caught their breaths, 14 states will vote in contests that could reinforce Biden’s rise, swing the energy back toward Sanders or throw in another wrinkle as billionaire Michael Bloomberg appears on the ballot for the first time.
Biden’s blowout victory in South Carolina on Saturday gives him an opening to become the singular moderate alternative to Sanders and his sharply liberal agenda. But the former vice president’s surge could be short-lived if he can’t muster the resources and organization to match Sanders’ broad and deep grassroots support, or if Bloomberg wins a chunk of the centrist vote after months of saturating the airwaves with television ads in multiple states.
The departures of Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, who suspended his campaign on Sunday, and billionaire Tom Steyer on Saturday have given Biden a chance to consolidate support among Democrats who fear Sanders is too far left.
Klobuchar and Buttigieg reportedly plan to endorse Biden Monday. A slew of current and former Democratic senators, governors and House members from California, Virginia and North Carolina also rallied behind Biden in the hours after his South Carolina victory.
“He has the experience necessary to achieve progress and deliver results, and the ability to unite our party’s broad coalition and lead us to victory in November,” Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., said late Sunday night, hours after Buttigieg dropped out. Beyer had previously supported Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind.
Biden’s campaign, which has far less money than those of Bloomberg or Sanders, is counting on the momentum from South Carolina to carry him in states where he has far less staff. He hopes to prove his big win wasn’t a one-off.
Southern states voting Tuesday also have sizable African American electorates, but none as large as that of South Carolina, said Kyle Kondik, an elections analyst at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.
“He has to show strength in the North and the Midwest to really threaten Sanders, I think, and that’s assuming he holds the South, and that’s not a guarantee,” Kondik said. “There are more questions about Biden’s viability than there are Sanders.”
But, pointing to the decisions by Buttigieg and Klobuchar, he added, “what we’re seeing now is the start of this sort of formal ‘stop Sanders’ movement.”