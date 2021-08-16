Biden is the one that is to blame for the border crisis, not Trump. Biden, with one stroke of his pen, eliminated what President Trump had done. That way he can blame Trump. Way to go Joe. The “Demon-crats” want open borders to get more voters. That is one reason they are against voter ID.
This same puppet (Biden) is blaming the governors of Texas and Florida for the increase of COVID and hospitals overloaded with COVID patients. Is Biden that brain dead that he can’t see the thousands of illegals crossing the border have COVID and are not being tested for COVID? Biden is having these illegals bused and flown at night all over the USA.
Fauci and the Dems had to be working with China to get this pandemic in the USA to help their party to get control, put businesses out of business, to make people dependent on the government, and that is called Socialism.
We will all suffer when the government runs out of helping you, inflation takes over, no work, no food or water, etc. Socialism is great.
Electric cars must be great. One in five in California that have electric cars are going back to gasoline cars. Reason: charging time (News Max).
Also, China is buying land in USA to build windmill farms (News Max).
Where is Biden while the Taliban is taking over Afghanistan, another disaster he created? He begged the Taliban not to touch our embassy. What a wimp of a president. This president and the Dems are a real disgrace to our nation. Where’s all their gratitude and thanks for the men and women that sacrificed and died to keep these socialists free?
These anti-Americans will take this all away unless Americans wake up and get these evil people out of our government. Vote in 2022 for what will make our country great. This puppet and his string-pullers already have a good start at ruining our lives. Make Woke a joke; cancel Cancel Culture. Boycott Big Tech.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg