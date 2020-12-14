Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday reportedly surged past the 270 electoral votes needed and is projected to become the 46th president of the United States.
Biden topped the mark during the 5 p.m. EST hour as California’s electoral voters gave him the state’s 55 votes. That pushed Biden to 302 electoral votes and he is expected to finish with 303, while President Donald Trump is expected to win 235 electoral votes.
According to a news release from the Department of State, Pennsylvania’s 20 electors unanimously voted for Biden for president and Kamala Harris for vice president Monday.
Biden was expected to speak Monday night but his transition team released an excerpt of his remarks Monday afternoon.
“If anyone didn’t know it before, we know it now. What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: Democracy,” the remarks read. “The right to be heard. To have your vote counted. To choose the leaders of this nation. To govern ourselves.”
Most electors met at their respective state capitols Monday – primarily at designated times set forth in state law – to cast their ballots. Voting began as early as 10 a.m. EST in several east coast states and ended as late as 7 p.m. EST in Hawaii. Although due to coronavirus concerns, electors in Nevada met via video, while Arizona’s electors met at a secret location because of security issues.
The Constitution calls for the Electoral College to meet on the first Monday after the second Wednesday of December. This is meant to give enough time after Election Day, the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, to settle disputes.
Although Trump and his campaign team filed numerous lawsuits over vote totals in several key states, most were unsuccessful and each state certified their popular vote. Most recently, Texas filed suit attempting to void millions of votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, a lawsuit that was joined by Trump, 126 members of Congress and a dozen Republican state attorneys general.
The Supreme Court on Friday night rejected the lawsuit, saying that states do not have the right to sue other states over their election rules and laws.
The president-elect and vice president-elect are scheduled to be sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2021.