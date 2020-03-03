TNS — Former Vice President Joe Biden emphatically asserted his political comeback with seven victories while Sen. Bernie Sanders notched four wins in a Super Tuesday blitz of coast-to-coast balloting.
Biden, who had been all but written off after a stumbling start in early contests, swept across much of the South, posting victories in Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Tennessee and North Carolina along with wins in Minnesota and Oklahoma.
Sanders carried his home state of Vermont, Colorado, Utah, and Super Tuesday’s biggest prize, California.
The two were in a close fight in Massachusetts, leading Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was struggling to avoid embarrassment in her home state. They were also running neck and neck in Maine.
Biden’s Southern state wins were powered in good part by massive support among black voters — the bedrock of his campaign — and late deciders evidently impressed by his crushing victory in Saturday’s South Carolina primary.
In neighboring North Carolina, nearly 6 in 10 voters made up their minds in recent days and most backed the former vice president. In Alabama, nearly 4 in 10 voters were late deciders and more than 60% backed Biden.
His win in Minnesota came a day after the state’s U.S. senator, Amy Klobuchar, quit the race and threw her support to Biden.
From the hamlets of New England to the beach communities of Southern California, voters in 14 states as well as American Samoa went to the polls to award about a third of the pledged delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination at the party’s July convention in Milwaukee.
The competition amounted to a fight pitting muscle against momentum and money.
Sanders, who waged a strong bid for the 2016 nomination, was the candidate with muscle, a powerful turnout operation financed by an enormous fundraising base and a national army of devoted fans.
Biden was riding a huge wave of momentum from his South Carolina win, which forced three rivals from the race and drew many pillars of the party establishment to his side.
The candidate with money — in staggering sums — is former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, who faced voters for the first time after skipping the race’s early contests. After two uninspiring debate performances, he was braced for a poor showing despite lavishing more than $660 million on his candidacy, including more than $224 million on Super Tuesday advertising alone.
Speaking to reporters at a Miami field office, Bloomberg said he wasn’t counting on winning a single state and suggested his hopes rested on Democrats turning to him in the event of a deadlocked convention — the same scenario Warren clings to.
“You don’t have to win states,” Bloomberg said, “you have to win delegates.”
Super Tuesday was so named because of the number of contests — 16, including Democrats abroad, who have a week to make their preferences known — and the 1,357 pledged delegates to be awarded. It takes 1,991 pledged delegates to win the nomination on the first round of balloting.
If the fight goes to a second round at the convention, it takes 2,375.5, or the majority of those eligible to vote, which includes superdelegates — elected officials and other party leaders — or, as they’re being called this election, “automatic” delegates.