It takes little effort to see how things have changed in our area, and even more so, all around the world. A prime example of such is the fact that this generation is documented, tracked and controlled like no other since Noah’s flood. Selfies, online chats, email surveillance, TikTok, Facebook and facial recognition technologies are making sure of that in real time and on a global scale. If the powers-that-be achieve getting their way, there will literally be nowhere left to hide from the ever-present glare of Big Brother and his blatantly nefarious agenda.
At this exact moment in time, China has what they are calling a “Social Credit Score.” If you are a good little minion of the state, you get “access” and the “right” to travel “freely” about. But, should you fall from favor, your abilities will be severely curtailed and freedom of motion and access to all available services will be suspended until you toe the party line. In essence: good little communists are to be rewarded, non-compliers are systematically being crushed. Just look at what has happened to Hong Kong if you need any further clarifications on how a communist regime regards any type of expression of freedom!
As for us out here in the country, so far Clarion County has been a rather “island in the stream” of what has been occurring all around us. But, go into virtually any large town or city and walk down a sidewalk maskless, the looks of disgust and anger are palatable. It appears that breathing fresh air has somehow become a mortal sin! I miss what America was; the innocence of how we grew up has now become a distant longing for where we were as a country. Smiles were easy and a handshake meant more than any contract ever could. Seems those days are mostly far behind.
Long ago the likes of Socrates used to discuss the proverbial Ship of Theseus and how after decades of sailing upon the waters, it has been slowly replaced. Piece-by-piece, oar-by-oar, until not a single original board, plank or railing was left. The ongoing conundrum with Socrates (and later many other philosophers) was the eternal two-part question: Was it still the Ship of Theseus? Or had it been transformed into something completely new and different?
I perceive that we whom are residing within the United States have the exact same questions to ponder. Are we still the United States of America? Or have we transformed into something completely new and different? It appears that control of our lives is being replaced by the state, decree-by-decree, and law stacked upon law. Events that have enveloped us to the point that we no longer appear to be anything resembling the original intention of having the God-ordained liberties our Founding Fathers wished to pass along to us. It is with heavy heart I make these observations.
Yet, please don’t forget to look up and smile at the cameras on every street corner and electronic byway! Our future Social Credit Score is being compiled for us to be force-marched into a new America, which is being implemented by Big Brother’s minions. Technocrats who will demand total control over every aspect of our lives.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township