BROCKPORT — Golf is an ever changing industry, and the Brockway Golf Course is trying to keep up with the times to provide the best experience possible for its patrons.
And, the nine-hole course in Brockport has certainly rolled with the times over the years. It was first built by the employees of the glass plant in Brockway as a place for them to play the game when not working. Eventually the course was made public in an effort bring in more golfers to help offset the operating costs.
The course underwent a major ownership change last year with the Varischetti Family purchasing it. The family immediately went to work to upgrade the facility — both on and off the course — and visitors will see that continued revitalization effort take shape this year as the season goes on.
“Everybody knows the Varischettis don’t go halfway on anything,” said long-time Course Superindent Mark Becker. “They’re going to try to make everything as nice as they possible can.”
Becker is certainly someone who can speak of the state of the Brockway course, and the golf industry in general. He use to play the course as a youth and has worked there in some capacity for nearly four decades.
“I’ve been here since 1978,” he said. “I worked here while I went to college, then after out college I did couple others things before I came back here. I became the superintendent in 1993 and have been managing the course ever since. I’ve seen the ups and downs (of the course) and the changes in the golf industry.
“Right now, golf is down in this area. There just isn’t the population to support them. Plus, we’re overgrown with golf courses ... they’re everywhere now. When I first started playing here as a youth, there were just a couple courses in the area and some of those were just for the more elite people.
“Nowadays, you’re just looking for ways to draw more people in and make a go of it. We have our regular group of golfers, but no course has enough members to sustain things any more.”
The course offers five different membership packages: studend (high school and college student under 24) $125, single person $450, family (includes spouse, each child attending school or college under 24) $600, senior citizen (62 or older) $400 and senior citizen and spouse $500.
Becker hopes the changes being spearheaded by the Varischettis will help draw in not only more golfers but also non-golfers with the creation of a new restaurant/bar in the clubhouse.
“We did a lot of changes last year and making some more this year,” said Becker. “Last year we basically cleaned up some hard to maintain areas and made those nicer too. This year we want to concentrate on the restautant more too.”
On the course, a lot has been done to change the aesthetic of the course while still trying to keep it challenging. That work has included removing a lot of trees, most notably in the area between the first tee and ninth green and farther out on the course in the area of the fifth and sixth holes.
“We’ve naturalized some areas,” said Becker. “We took trees out between the 1st tee and 9 green and cleaned that up. We also cut down some of the large trees on holes 5 and 6 and put some mounds and nice grass in there instead.
“It makes the aesthletic of course better, but it does make course easier too. That’s one thing we’re striving to do — make it (course) still challenging for the good players, but for the guy who doesn’t play that often not as hard. We want to make it enjoyable for everyone who comes to play.”
The one hole that will get a facelift of sorts this year is the course’s signature hole — the par-3 No. 8 which features an elevated tee and green.
“We plan on renovating up No. 8,” said Becker. “We’re going to relandscape it, move some trees out of there and also rebunker it.
“It’s kind of got into disrepair for a while, and it’s our signature hole so we wanted to clean it up and make it look like it is.”
Off the course, the new restaurant/bar area in the clubhouse — which was completed last summer — is the newest addition to the overall facility. To add to that feel, Becker said plans are in place to build a new larger deck off the front of the clubhouse this season to create an outdoor dining area.
“We built the restaurant and kitchen area last spring and it opened in June,” said Becker. “We didn’t really advertise it much, but this year we want get the word out about it. We have the seating inside, and there also are plans to build a larger deck so people can dine al fresco. We also plan to have a tiki-type bar out on the deck.
“Our hope is to draw in some non-golfers, people who want to come have a meal, sit out on the deck and enjoy the view out there. We have a small menu with good food and also sell adult beverages here now too. We have hamburgers, hot dogs, fries and a real good steak sandwich.”
Becker said the course also plans to start a youth program this year as a way to get more kids involved in the game.
“The youth program is still in the early stages, but we’ve talked seriously about it with Steve Cappetta and will with some other,” said Becker. “We want to get some adult volunteers in here to work with the younger kids because they are the future of this game.
“And, our hope is to be able to do that for free or at least as cheap as possible.”
Anyone interested in the youth program or those wishing to check on daily round rates or tee times can contact the golf course at 268-4325 for more information.
The course does offer a a Monday special, which is 18 holes with a cart for $20.
