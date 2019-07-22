ALCOLA – The Clarion County Fair is just getting fired up as many of the week’s biggest events are yet to come as the 81st edition of the fair continues at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
“The adrenaline junkie events are all kicking off,” fair board president Josh Minich said yesterday (Tuesday) as he looked ahead to the fairs final four days.
Best of all, he said, it looks like the rain is over and the forecast for the remainder of the week is gorgeous.
“The Demolition Derby will get things fired up Wednesday night at 7 p.m.,” Minich said, noting that country music performer Coston Cross will open the evening at 6 p.m. with his band.
Minich said that at the demo derby, two lucky ticket winners will be drawn giving them each a truck to race in Thursday night’s main event: Tough Truck Racing with Team STORM.
“Last year we had one truck to raffle off,” Minich said. “This year it’s double the fun as tickets are being sold to give away two trucks for Thursday’s show, courtesy of P.J. Greco Sons.”
On Friday, fairgoers will enjoy the truck and tractor pulls, along with the antique tractor pull, on two courses under the grandstand lights at 6:30 p.m.
Friday also features the 4-H Livestock Sale at 7 p.m. in the barn area.
Fair Week wraps up on Saturday with horse pulls starting at 9 a.m., and the night’s main attraction, a full rodeo by Rafter Z Rodeo at 8 p.m. The Lil’Buckaroo Rodeo will lead into the show at 7 p.m.
“And all the grounds acts are set up and rolling,” Minich said, pointing to the Axe Women Loggers of Maine lumberjack show, the Animal Alley Zoo show, the Mobile Glass Studio and Hypnotist Richard Barker. [For show times, see the Leisurely-Visits column in today’s paper.]
Captain America is also strolling the fairgrounds, and fairgoers can enjoy games of Knocker Ball as well as a mechanical bull and Velcro wall all as part of the fair’s $8 pay-one-price admission.
The admission also covers the carnival rides by Tropical Amusements, as well as all grandstand shows and exhibits. The carnival is open 5 p.m. to closing on Thursday and Friday, and 3 p.m. to closing on Saturday.
Other events the remainder of the week include Disability Awareness Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Barnyard Games on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., the Clarion Hospital/Semeyn Family Practice Health Fair on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, the WRC Senior Services Luncheon at noon on Friday, 4-H Games on Saturday at 10 a.m. and the Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The Children’s Barn will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on Thursday, and 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
“We also have lots of food vendors, and some new ones this year as well,” Minich said. “There’s something for everyone.”
For more details, visit the fair’s website at www.clarioncountyfair.com.