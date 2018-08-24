DuBOIS — The Clearfield football team used big plays on offense and an opportunistic defense to beat rival DuBois, 28-3, in the season opener for the second straight time and in the process brought home the revived Lezzer Lumber King of the Mountain Trophy.
Clearfield got two rushing touchdowns from senior quarterback Isaac Rumery —including a 75-yard rumble on the third play of the game — and a 28-yard acrobatic touchdown grab by sophomore Jake Lezzer. Senior Caleb Freeland also added a score on the ground.
Defensively, the Bison created four turnovers (two interceptions, two fumble recoveries) as miscues proved to be the ultimate undoing for the Beavers. DuBois controlled the ball for most of the first half, holding a 38-23 edge in plays ran, but couldn’t finish off drives due to its mistakes.
The second half was a different story as the Bison took control, limiting DuBois to just 41 yards on 21 plays after the Beavers posted 156 yards on the 38 plays in the opening two quarters.
The Bison defense held DuBois under 200 total yards (197) — thanks in large part to three bad snaps that cost the Beavers 65 yards. Otherwise, the total yards would have been fairly even with Clearfield finishing with 290 yards (182 rushing, 108 passing) in the 25-point victory.
“It was a good football game,” said Clearfield coach Tim Janocko. “DuBois has a nice football team, and I think they are going to win a lot of football games this year.
“We made some plays when we needed to, and I was happy with the way our defense played. You hold a team like that to three points, we did a good job.
“We have to clean some things up. You don’t get that second scrimmage now to clean some things up. We have some improving to do, and had some drops on some balls that we need to catch. But, I think we’ll be fine.”
DuBois won the toss and deferred to the second half, and the Bison promptly took advantage of having the ball first when Rumery ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run up the middle of the field on the third play.
The Beavers blocked Zach Hess’ extra point as the Bison led 6-0 just 1:24 into the game.
DuBois answered right back with an 11-play scoring drive to put its first points of the season on the scoreboard.
Nick Dilullo made a key nine-yard catch on third-and-7 early in the drive to move the sticks before DuBois got rolling. Chase Husted added an eight-yard grab before quarterback Eric Schneider broke free on runs of 16 and 23 yards to put DuBois in the red zone at the Bison 15.
The Clearfield defense then tightened up, with Logan Stover recording a big sack on third down to set up fourth-and-15 at the 20. DuBois elected for a field goal, and Dylan McCluskey drove the 36-yard kick through the uprights to make it 6-3 with 5:09 left in the opening quarter.
DuBois got the ball right back when Coy Donahue made a leaping interception on a Rumery pass at his own 30 on the second play of the ensuing drive.
The Beavers notched a pair of first downs — one via a 15-yard penalty — to move into Bison territory. However, disaster struck DuBois as back-to-back bad snaps on a passing play and punt gave Clearfield the ball at the Beaver 23.
Clearfield couldn’t capitalize though, turning the ball over on downs after a pair of near touchdown catches in the end zone by Taye Lynch. DuBois’ Dalton Woodrow made a nice play to break up a potential score on the first one.
DuBois couldn’t build on that stand though, as a fumble by Donahue on the ensuing play gave Clearfield the ball back at the Beaver 28.
Rumery went right to the air and found Lezzer, who made a nice acrobatic catch while being defended closely by Schneider for a 28-yard touchdown. Rumery hit Eli Glass on the two-point play to make it 14-3 with 10:59 left in the second quarter.
DuBois tried to counter, getting a 13-yard catch by Husted and a 19-yard run by McCluskey to quickly get iinside the Bison 30.
A bad snap once again proved costly, as after picking up the bouncing ball, Schneider was picked off by Nick Domico.
The Beaver defense forced a punt after the turnover and got the back at its own 18 with 5:27 left in the half.
DuBois promptly marched down the field on an 11-play drive that ultimately ended on downs at the Clearfield 9 on an incomplete pass. Schneider had three runs for 24 yards on the drive, while Husted hauled in a 32-yard catch.
Clearfield then threatened to end the half with a score after a 22-yard run by Brett Zattoni jump-started a drive. Two 15-yard penalties on one play (pass interference and unsportsmanlike conduct) against DuBois then put the Bison in Beaver terrority.
The Bison got as close as the 10 in the final minute, but DuBois recorded back-to-back sacks to end the half and keep it a 14-3 game.
DuBois got the second-half kickoff but turned the ball over on downs just past midfield, with the Bison taking over at their own 43.
Clearfield then put together an 11-play touchdown drive to give itself some more breathing room.
Lezzer had an 18-yard catch on the third play, while Dominco made a huge seven-yard grab on fourth-and-5 at the DuBois 23. DuBois’ defense forced anothe fourth-down play at the 11, but Rumery came up with another huge play for his team.
DuBois appeared to have the Bison QB coralled in the backfield, but Rumery broke a tackle and got the sideline, where he broke a couple more tackles before sprinting into the end zone for his second TD run of the game. Hess’ extra point made it 21-3 with 4:12 left in the third quarter.
Clearfield forced a Beaver punt on the ensuing possession, as another big loss doomed a DuBois drive after it had converted on a first-and-26 situation.
The Bison then put the game away with a nine-play, 58-yard scoring drive.
Zattoni broke free for 11 yards and a first down on the final play of the fourth quarter, while Freeland opened the fourth with a 10-yard run.
Four plays later it was Spencer Graham who mad the big play, hauling a 24-yard catch on the Bison sideline at the DuBois 9 on fourth-and-14 to extend the drive. His grab came one play after he dropped a touchdown pass in the end zone.
Freeland then bulled his way in from the nine, while Hess’ PAT set the eventual final at 28-3 with 10:07 left in the game.
Clearfield is back on the road this Friday at Penns Valley.
