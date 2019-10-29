DUBOIS — The Curwensville girls soccer team gave Brockway all it could handle during the first half of Tuesday’s District 9 class A semifinal at DuBois Area High School, trailing the top seeds just 2-1 at the half.
But the Lady Rovers got a pair of Chanell Britten goals 33 seconds apart early in the second half and pulled away from the Lady Tide, posting a 7-1 victory to advance to the finals Thursday against Elk County Catholic, which was a 1-0 winner over Redbank Valley in the other semi.
“The girls talked at the half,” Brockway head coach Jess Leadbetter said. “We gave them some input. The girls are always real good about giving each other input.
“They always say we’re a second-half team. We try to encourage them to come out right from the get-go, but sometimes that doesn’t always happen. And we didn’t really know how tonight would go. We had almost two weeks off and we came out a little bit slow. I guess we had to get back into the swing of things.”
After being held to one goal (a header off a Morrigan Decker corner kick) on four shots in the first half, Britten quickly made it a 3-goal advantage with goals on her first two shots of the second.
She was able to make a quick turn in the box after a Lady Tide defender failed to clear the ball and fired the ball in the opposite corner of the net to make it 3-1 just 2:13 in.
Just 33 seconds later, Britten broke in one-on-one against Curwensville keeper Maura Bunnell, after running on to a through ball sent in from midfield, and beat her to make it 4-1.
“They (Lady Tide) were definitely still in it at halftime,” Leadbetter said. “But those two quick goals definitely had the momentum going our way the rest of the second half. That really helped us out. We started talking a lot more and put some passing sequences together. We started looking more like a team.”
Decker made it 5-1 at 48:29 when she was left all alone at the top of the box and fired a shot past Bunnell after a misplayed ball by the Lady Tide defense.
“The second half it was two mistakes that turned into goals,” Curwensville head coach Brian Spencer said. “We’re a young team and we’ve talked about crossing the ball in front of the goal. You can’t do it, and we did it repeatedly, and it hurt us.”
Brockway continued to dominate possession throughout the second half and eventually put two more balls in the Lady Tide goal.
Danielle Wood made it 6-1 at 62:24.
Wood chipped the ball over Bunnell, who had come off the line to try to take away the angle. Wood was then able to beat Bunnell and a Lady Tide defender to the ball and kicked it into the open net.
About a minute later Wood was near the Curwensville box again but this time dropped the ball back to Britten, who made it 7-1 with a solid finish at 63:20.
Britten had nine shots on goal to lead the Lady Rovers, who outshot Curwensville 21-4.
“We marked Chanell,” Spencer said. “A couple times it worked and a couple times it really didn’t pay off very well.”
Britten’s first goal, the header off the Decker corner kick, made it 1-0 at 21:04.
Curwensville answered at 28:47 when Haylee Mullins slammed the ball past Brockway keeper Mackenzie Overbeck on a rebound of sorts.
Chloe Davis started the play with a run through the middle of the field and took a shot at the Brockway goal from just outside the 18.
A Brockway defender deflected it toward the near post where Mullins was able to get a foot on it and tie the game at 1-1.
Curwensville had a handful of runs in the first half as Davis, Mullins and Emma Rebar were able to get behind the Lady Rover defense at times. But only twice were the Lady Tide able to get a shot on goal, while four others were kicked into the side of the net or just wide.
Decker gave Brockway a 2-1 lead at 31:46, sending a high shot to the upper corner from just outside the 18.
Brockway improved to 15-1 with the win.
It goes for the District 9 title Thursday at 7 p.m. at DuBois.
“They’ve definitely worked hard for it,” Leadbetter said. “Their goal the past couple years has been to win districts. And the upperclassmen really want to get a win at the state level, so that is what we’re working towards.”