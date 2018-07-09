Today

Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High near 80F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.