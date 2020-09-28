This week’s column could take one of many turns. I tend to stay away from politics, so you’re going to be disappointed if you’re looking for argument fodder.
I keep looking for a bit of normality here and there these days. It’s still out there, but you have to search a little harder.
Believe it or not, I found some at the annual Bigfoot and UFO Festival at the Milton Loop Campground this weekend. As with everything else this year, the weekend celebration was a little abbreviated. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t fun even for somebody who was working.
It was my second visit to the event and once again I was struck by how everything was so normal. It was darned quiet as a matter of fact. All that background hubbub you hear at most human gatherings was nearly absent.
One statement that I’ve heard from attendees, vendors and presenters is that people aren’t used to being out in the woods by themselves. Humankind has forgotten how to live in the natural world. That’s why every snapping twig and groaning tree branch gives us the heebeejeebees when we’re out past dark.
And that’s why we like ghost stories and horror movies so much. Familiar fairy tales were our ancestors’ version of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Walt Disney lightened up the original version of Little Red Riding Hood considerably and you really need to read the Brothers Grimm version if you can find it.
I think this is one of the reasons that COVID-19 has had such a deep impact on us. I mean, we were pretty much defenseless when it first hit. It is a modern encounter with the Big Bad Wolf and we’re waiting for the woodsman to lop off its head with his ax.
The woodsman is on his way but he might not get here until sometime next year. Meanwhile, we can keep our particular wolf away by slamming the door in his face and stuffing something up the chimney.
That’s a figure of speech. Don’t go clogging up your chimney with dirty socks and junk mail. Our fire departments already have enough to do.
My family and I are doing something like it, though. You may have heard about operating inside a “bubble” or sticking with members of a “pod.” My mom, brother and I tend to only interact closely with one another on a daily basis.
It’s not that we don’t like you or are afraid of the coronavirus. It’s simply a commonsense way of plugging up the chimney against a wolf, a bear or a virus. It’s a matter of size, you know.
The Bigfoot attendees understood something that most of us town dwellers have forgotten. Just because you can’t see what is lurking out in the shadows doesn’t mean that it won’t bite your hinterparts if given half a chance.
Which is not to say that we have to be like Hobbits all the time, staying home because we don’t trust the wider world. But having a home with a warm hearth and a cupboard full of goodies isn’t half bad if Smaug is sniffing around your neighborhood. He’ll go away eventually, but it’s wise to stay out of his way in the meantime.
Admit it. There’s something kind of rugged about sitting near a propane heater while sipping tea and munching on cookies during a winter power outage. That’s kind of the way I’m looking at the pandemic these days.
Part of my own Rugged Girl plan is a flu shot. I stopped by Doctor Shaffer’s office and got mine last week. With everything else that’s going on in the world these days, I’d rather not take a chance on getting the flu, passing it on to the members of my pod or ending up in the hospital this winter.
I got a tetanus booster and the pneumonia vaccine at the same time. Yes, I felt like a small dish of hammered yogurt for a day, but it was better than being a barrel of the stuff dumped in the middle of Broad Street at a later inconvenient time.
I can’t speak for Little Red Riding Hood or Bilbo Baggins, but I’ll bet they would have done the same thing.