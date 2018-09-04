Editor’s Note: The following update on the bike rack project in Brookville was provided by the ad hoc committee, spearheaded by John Pozza.
Look for another update It’s round and black and about waist-high. What is that strange-looking object near the fence to the east of the McKinney-d’Argy Funeral Home and the future site of Chateau d’Argy?
Bikers coming off the Redbank Valley Trail will recognize it as a bike rack, a place to lock your bike safely while strolling Main Street in search of something to eat.
Purchased by the Matson Company and recently installed by Brookville Borough maintenance staff, the bike rack is a test. How easy will it be to remove when winter weather arrives? Is the placement near the fence appropriate? Should bike racks be placed near the curb instead? How will bike racks impede pedestrian traffic? What else does the Borough need to know before proceeding with additional bike racks?
The trailhead of the Redbank Valley Trail faces Brookville’s Giant Eagle, one of the things important to a trail town like Brookville. Bikers, hikers, canoers, and kayakers need to replenish supplies. They need to eat so grocery stores and restaurants are important. They may need cash so need to know the location of ATM machines. Some stay overnight so having a B&B on Main Street is beneficial.
Flowers and trees, benches, public art, shopping, history and heritage, and outdoor activities are things these visitors look for, and Brookville’s Historic District has all of them.
According to the guidelines available at https://www.trailtowns.org/guide/ Brookville lacks only a few things – a micro-brewery, a bicycle rental and repair shop, and bike racks. Rumor has it that a micro-brewery is in the works. Who is out there that might establish a bike rental and repair shop?
And now, the bike rack project is moving forward. An ad hoc committee spearheaded by John Pozza has been working with council and the test bike rack has been installed. The ad hoc committee welcomes comments and suggestions (jpozza@comcast.net) and looks forward to hearing from businesses who wish to purchase a bike rack that will include an acknowledgement of their business on the rack itself.
The next time you see a biker in town or bike racks on a car, make yourself known with a warm Brookville welcome and learn what brought that person to Historic Brookville. In a survey quoted by the trail town folks, 76.6% of riders said they were more likely to visit a business that has bike racks or storage.
For folks who wish to learn more, Brookville will host a Towns & Trails Regional Initiative meeting in Brookville on Thursday, October 18th.
