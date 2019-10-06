GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks has started a Student Environmental Stewardship Program for teens who are curious about environmental issues and would like to take action to protect our environment. Young people in grades 9 – 12 are currently being enrolled.
Participants will meet other people who want to make a difference working for their environment and have a good time doing it.
In the program, teens will learn about critical environmental issues, how to be an activist, and enjoy nature through group activities. These goals will be accomplished through screenings of award-winning environmental documentaries, talks, educational seminars, hands-on projects, and community outings.
By participating in this program, participants will be combating ongoing environmental issues in our local community. Stewardship of the environment refers to protecting the environment through recycling, conservation, regeneration, and restoration. It means taking responsibility for our choices. The responsibility for environmental quality should be shared by all those whose actions affect the environment.
The program will follow the following core principles of environmental stewardship.
- Core Principle 1: Resource Conservation – making the most efficient use of resources (materials, energy and water) through efficiency and conservation, solid waste management and conceptualizing, and events management.
- Core Principle 2: Pollution Prevention – minimizing contamination of the environment by chemicals or other materials.
- Core Principle 3: Community Environmental Stewardship – promoting and supporting environmental stewardship and sustainable development in the community. This includes investments in local environmental infrastructure, health, education, and improving public environmental awareness.
- Core Principle 4: Agri Environmental Scheme – aims to secure widespread environmental benefits. Stewardship is taken up across large areas aimed to improve water quality and reduce soil erosion, encourage management which can help to meet these aims, improve conditions for farmland wildlife (including birds, mammals, butterflies and bees), maintain and enhance landscape character and important features such as traditional field boundaries, and protect the historic environment, including archaeological features and artifacts.
Those interested in joining the Bilger’s Rocks Student Environmental Stewardship Program may contact Dennis at (814) 553-5744 or Barb at (814) 236-3597. Program members will meet once a month at Bilger’s Rocks Education center beginning Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m., then the second Saturday of each month.