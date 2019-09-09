BROOKVILLE – Bird effigies constructed from cobblestones were found during excavations at both the Sugar Run Mound in Warren, Pa. and the North Benton Mound in Mahoning County, Ohio.
Birds and bird-like deities were important air symbols to historic Native Americans that were also often associated with the afterlife. Bird symbols associated with human burials may represent a belief that the souls of the dead change into birds so they can fly off to the afterlife. Alternatively, they may represent spirit guides that take the souls to the afterlife.
Interpretations of the bird effigies at Sugar Run and North Benton Mounds will be examined in a Friday, Sept. 20 presentation by Dr. Mark McConaughy.
The program will take place at the meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology at 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church Education Building in Brookville, located at the corner of Main and White streets.