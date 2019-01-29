BROOKVILLE — A. J. Taylor and Greg Mohney of Brookville announce the birth of their daughter.
Novalee Joy Mohney was born January 16 in Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was 20 1/2 inches long at birth and weighed seven pounds, four ounces.
Novalee’s maternal grandparents are Lisa Penman and Todd Taylor of Brookville. Paternal grandparents are Phyllis and Lee Mohney of Reynoldsville.
The baby’s maternal great-grandparents are Joy and Wayne Himes of Brookville and Dee and Todd Spindler of Brookville. Her paternal great-grandparents are Janet and Bob Hughes of Brookville.
Novalee was also welcomed home by her brothers, Parker and Hunter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.