Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM EST FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AVOID GOING OUTSIDE DURING THE COLDEST PARTS OF THE DAY. DRESS IN LAYERS AND COVER EXPOSED SKIN. WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&