I’ve had to write too many quasi-eulogies for this column lately. We have simply lost an astounding number of friends and family from the valley in recent months. But this Monday morning, I have a much better idea for your reading pleasure.
One of my Grandma Kerr’s little sisters is turning 100 today. That would be Olive “Audie” Hetrick of Cottage Hill. You know which Hetricks I’m talking about, the ones who own the farm supply store up there.
Aunt Audie is one of the younger siblings from a horde of children born to OT “Joe” and Mary Ann Lucas, 15 of them to be precise. Joe himself was the second-youngest of 13. Mary Ann came from a smaller brood, but it was still impressive.
As a young child, I spent a fair amount of time at the Hetrick farm. My dad made a habit of visiting his aunts and uncles in the area, and Cottage Hill was an easy drive from South Side.
Aunt Audie was gracious enough to allow my second cousin, Cindy, and me to pound on an unguarded piano in the living room sometimes. I think she might be a candidate for sainthood. Or maybe she was just used to childish rackets after growing up in a big family and then producing 10 children of her own.
But the piano was a minor diversion. It was a lot more fun hanging out in the barn, petting the cows and lugging around a hapless semi-feral cat for an hour or so. If we wanted to change things up a little, we could loiter around the springhouse, poking our heads through the door and visiting a dreamy world of shadow and rippling water.
Or we could wander through a nearby field to check on the progress being made on a newly dug pond. At some now-forgotten signal, a gaggle of kids would go galloping back toward the house by way of a well-worn path as the evening light started to fade.
The thing is, the other kids knew to duck beneath a strand of barbed wire strung across the path intended to keep the cows near the barn. But if you’re a nearsighted kid a year away from needing glasses, wires across cowpaths are invisible at dusk.
I still bear a small scar on the bridge of my nose because I collided with the barbed wire one evening. I just remember being scooped up by the bigger kids and hustled off to the house. It probably looked worse than it felt, because Jerry Smith at Brown’s Boot Shop kind of winced when he saw it later that week.
Now, South Bethlehem is its own little tribal territory, closely connected to the town across the crick but not of it. Technically, we were never town kids, but the country kids thought we were sort of town-soft until they got to know us.
So, when we showed up at the Hetrick farm one evening, I arrived wearing a skirt because my mother still held a vain hope that I’d grow up to be ladylike. Sorry, Mom, the lure of that new pond was too strong.
You get tough early when you’re hanging out with farm-bred cousins, though. My skirt marked me out as a prissy townie, and my cousin, Cindy, thought it made a dandy target for cow patties. Fortunately, it was summertime and they were thoroughly dehydrated by the sun.
For each of these little mental snapshots I’ve written about, there are probably a hundred more that are untold.
I was at the Hawthorn Fire Hall yesterday covering a story and it occurred to me that I was probably related to half of the attendees in one way or another. In a short hour or so, I ended up talking to at least 10 people who are distant cousins of some degree. There were more than that, but the place was jam-packed.
Most of those various cousins and I share at least a few childhood stories among us. I mean, I ran into two or three people with whom I went to first grade back when Hawthorn Elementary was squeaky-shiny new. There were more than 30 children in our room alone and the chance of being related to half of them was pretty good.
I was disappointed in not being able to go to Aunt Audie’s party this morning in person. But as one of her multitude of relatives in the area and beyond, I want to wish her the happiest of birthdays. I have some great memories made at the farm.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]