BROOKVILLE — Luke Roach’s 44 paced visiting Clearfield to a five-stroke win over the Brookville Raiders golf team Friday afternoon at Pinecrest Country Club.
The Bison shot a four-man 193 with Alex Lansberry (49), Matt Pallo (50) and Ryan Gearhart (50) completing the team scoring. Also playing were Ethan Evilsizer (55) and Adam Miller (57).
Ian Pete’s 47 led the Raiders, who scored a 198, They also got two other rounds of 40s from Killian Radel (48) and Owen Caylor (49) while Hayden Osborne (54) also scored. Also playing were Bryce Rafferty (58) and Logan Girt (61).
The Raiders are back home Tuesday against DuBois.