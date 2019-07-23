NEW BETHLEHEM – First responders, residents and business owners in the New Bethlehem area are old pros when it comes to dealing with flood waters.
But on the 23rd anniversary of the devastating Black Friday flood of July 19, 1996, which submerged much of the valley, folks here saw something they had never experienced before.
“This community has never seen a flash flood before,” New Bethlehem Borough firefighter and Emergency Management Director Ed Goth said.
“This was completely different from regular creek flooding,” New Bethlehem Fire Chief Barry Fox added. “No one had seen the water come up like it did.”
Fox said that the first emergency call came in at 10:22 p.m. Friday night. Firefighters headed out to respond to a call of a flooded roadway along Olean Trail. The only problem was that on their way, they encountered other flooded areas and, afraid that they would get trapped outside of town, decided to come back toward New Bethlehem to close the road.
Then everything turned crazy.
“It went to complete chaos in minutes,” Fox said, noting that the area was hit with four inches or more of water in a short time. “It just came up — Boom! Every minute we had another call.”
The pounding rain persisted, and the water levels began to rise fast, flowing down hillsides, along roadways and just about everywhere.
But unlike in 1996 when it was the Red Bank Creek that overflowed its banks and destroyed much of the area, this time around it was the smaller tributaries north of the Red Bank that were the problems — Middle Run, Town Run and, particularly, Leasure Run which flows along Route 66 and into the heart of New Bethlehem Borough.
As the calls for help kept coming, Fox said fire companies from throughout the area, especially those with boats, were called in to help.
Emergency crews performed a number of water rescues, helping people who were stranded in their cars as the waters rose, and aiding those trapped in their homes along Vine and Penn streets in New Bethlehem and along Route 66.
People were brought to the fire hall in New Bethlehem, which served as a makeshift shelter for those with no place to go.
Fox noted that that crews cannot force people to leave their homes, and one woman along Vine Street refused assistance, going back upstairs as water flowed into the first floor of her home.
The water raged for a short time, causing as much trouble with its fast current as it did its depth.
When the waters began to recede in the middle of the night, more than a dozen homes and nearly a dozen area businesses were flooded to some extent, along with Redbank Valley Primary School and the community’s Clarion Hospital ambulance garage.
Cleanup efforts began almost immediately, especially once daylight broke.
Goth said that New Bethlehem firefighters were joined in the rescue and cleanup efforts by a variety of fire companies, including Hawthorn, Distant, Limestone, Clarion, Shippenville, Rimersburg, Sligo, East Brady, Parker, Emlenton and Summerville.
New Bethlehem Borough declared a disaster in the area, and work began on assessing the damages, Goth said. Dumpsters were brought in quickly as residents began hauling out their flood-damaged property.
Goth said local police joined in to keep spectators from driving through the impacted areas, and borough street crews got to work early cleaning up debris.
The American Red Cross was called in to help those in need, particularly several households that suffered the most damage to their homes. As of Tuesday, Goth estimated that five homes in the borough had water into their first-floor areas, while eight others had flooded basements.
The elementary school had eight to 12 inches of water throughout its halls, and damage was done to the baseball fields and playground areas. The ambulance garage also had water through it, forcing it to relocate to Hawthorn for the time being.
Goth said the Red Cross provided direct aid to seven households, including the Bussard family whose trailer was a total loss in Porter Township.
A number of businesses were also impacted by the flood, officials said. Newbie Wheel Alignment, Goodwill, Rite Aid, Bradigans, Uni-Mart, Dollar General and Skinner’s Gumtown Garage in New Bethlehem sustained varying degrees of damage, while Full Throttle X-Tremes along Route 66 was hit hard, as well as other businesses in that vicinity.
The donations then began to pour in, Goth said, as residents and businesses started bringing in bottled water and cleaning supplies. People also began showing up to offer help with the cleanup.
“The community now knows what a flash flood is,” Goth said. ‘The community should be proud of itself for coming together.”
Fox agreed, saying that it was heartening to see so many people pitching in in the flood’s aftermath, just as they did in 1996.
“Everybody fights and argues, but when the times comes, they come together,” he said.
Moving forward, Goth said that with Clarion County declaring a disaster on Tuesday, it will now be up to the state to offer assistance to those in need. He noted that the borough also has a number of expenses due to the flood, including a roadway to rebuild that collapsed next to the ambulance garage.
Goth also said that PennDOT has been asked to come in to help clean the mud from the Broad Street area.
For those who still need help, Goth said cleaning supplies and water can be picked up at the fire hall. He also encouraged residents who wish to donate items to the impacted families to contact the families directly to see what they need.
And looking ahead, Goth said cleanup efforts will need to be made along Red Bank Creek where a number of large items and debris were carried. He also expressed concern with the growing gravel bar extending from Leasure Run out into the larger creek, causing a potential flooding hazard for future high-water incidents.
On the firefighting side, Fox said crews learned a lot from this new challenge.
“We learned by this one,” he said. “We had a good response once we got everything activated. It’s all a learning curve; we never had anything like this before.”
Most importantly, no one was killed, and only one firefighter suffered a minor injury.
“It’s a good incident whenever everyone gets home safe,” he said.