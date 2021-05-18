Blake R. Reed III, 79, of Grove City, formerly of Toby Township, Clarion County, went to be with Jesus on May 17, 2021.
Born June 6, 1941 in Beaver Township, he was the son of Blake Reed Jr. and Ruth (Mays) Reed.
He married Jane Harkless on September 12, 1986. She survives.
He was veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam Era. Blake was a computer technologist (retired).
Mr. Reed attended the Grove City Alliance Church. He served as treasurer of Cherry Run Camp for many years, and he formerly served in the honor guard of Shearer-Shick American Legion Post 454 of Rimersburg.
In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and being outdoors.
Blake is survived by his wife, Jane Reed of Grove City; three daughters, Nikki Reed of Seattle, Wash., Alicia (Carr) Reed and Kyle of Fredricksburg, Va., and Britt Eaton and her husband, Bryan, of Grove City; two sisters, Mary Alexander of Franklin, and Mellany Angiolieri of Franklin; one brother; Philip “Skip” Reed and his wife, Marilyn, of Knox; seven grandchildren, Victoria, Brooklynn, Blake, Rylie, Aidan, Morgan and Karter; and two great-grandchildren, Selah and Paisley.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, James Reed; a granddaughter, Pearl Reed Guerrero; a stepson, Ryan Heeter; and a son-in-law, Chadwick Carr.
All services are private.
Interment will be in the Callensburg Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Cherry Run Camp Meeting Association, C/O Don Shaffer, 4765 Ramsey Town Road, Brookville, PA 15825.
The Varner Funeral Home in Sligo is in charge of arrangements.
