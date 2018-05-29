RIMERSBURG – New Athens Church of God of Prophecy in Rimersburg will hold “Blessing of the Bikes” at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 3, at the church.
Worship service is at 10:30 a.m. and bike blessing is at 1 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend, come as you are.
Drinks and refreshments will be served.
