The DuBois City Council voted Thursday to “start beating the drum” to get action from Clearfield County on a dilapidated property.
During its work session, the council learned that a property on High Street has been vacant for more than 10 years after its owners died. Their heirs live out-of-country and, reportedly, the county Tax Claim Office does not know how to notify them of the situation.
City Code Enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead said the city has asked several times to have the property listed for judicial sale.
That type of sale is a “last resort” to put a property back onto the tax rolls. It involves the Court of Common Pleas vacating any liens against the property so clear title is available to a buyer.
In the case discussed Thursday, not only is the property dilapidated, taxes haven’t been paid on it for years.
Councilwoman Diane Bernrado didn’t pull punches in pointing a finger at the county seat in Clearfield.
“We need full-time commissioners,” regardless of party, she said. “Commissioners who understand what these offices do and see that they do it.”
Councilman Randy Schmidt said the situation “wouldn’t be like this” if the property sat next to a commissioner’s residence.
The council voted unanimously to pursue the matter and the issue with Lawhead and try to get some answers.
Grant agreement
In other news, the council authorized re-siging a grant agreement for Multi-Modal funding from the state for a sidewalk project on Maple Avenue.
Hometown Heroes
The DuBois Hometown Heroes Dedication ceremony will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at City Park, weather permitting. The project is sponsored by and more information is available from the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group.
Community Days
Finally, the council praised all those involved in staging another successful Community Days celebration last weekend.