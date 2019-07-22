The Community Blood Bank, the exclusive provider to the Penn Highlands Healthcare hospital system, faces a critical shortage, a spokesman said.
The CBB is at a less than one-day supply of blood inventory, especially for blood Types A and O.
It is vital that those who are able come out and donate blood to help fill the blood supply for the local hospital, said Jaclyn Seymour, community relations specialist for CBB.
Seymour said those who donate blood will be automatically entered to win a great outdoor package that includes a Yeti 45 Tundra Cooler, a Coleman gas grill, two Yeti tumblers and an outdoor cooking set.
Donors also will be automatically entered to win a $100 AirBnB gift card raffle.
Blood drive locations and times are:
- Thursday, July 25, 1-5 p.m. at Penn Highlands Clearfield — Cancer Center, 815 Doctors Drive, Clearfield
- Friday, July 26, 10 a.m.– 3:30 p.m. at Penn Highlands DuBois — CRC Building, 100 Hospital Dr., DuBois
Walk-ins are welcome or appointments are available, Seymour said. “This is a matter of public safety right now. We need people to come donate to help fill the shelves so the blood products are there when accidents, traumas and illnesses happen. There is no other option.”
For more information, visit the website fourhearts.org or call the CBB at 814-456-4206.
According to Seymour, individuals are eligible to give blood if it has been 56 days since their last donation; they are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent); weigh at least 110 pounds; have not received a tattoo or body piercing in the past 12 months; are in good general health and do not have a cold or the flu.
Donors must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 oz. of water.
Community Blood Bank partners with hospitals in Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York to provide blood for patients in need.