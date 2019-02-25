CLARION – The American Red Cross has a severe shortage of type O blood and is asking for blood donations.
For those who donate from March 7-12, they will be given a chance to win one of five trips to the Season Eight world premier of “Game of Thrones.” Terms and conditions are available at RedCrossBlood.org/HBOGameofThrones.
Additionally, those who come to donate March 7-12, will also receive exclusive “Game of Thrones” swag including a T-shirt, stickers to unlock a unique Snapchat filter and other items while supplies last.
To make an appointment, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Local drives available during March include:
- Monday, March 4, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. — Clarion American Legion, 530 E. Main Street.
- Wednesday, March 6, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Clarion Area High School, 239 Liberty Street.
- Monday, March 11, 1:30 to 6 p.m. — Immaculate Conception Parish Gym, 729 Main Street.
- Monday, March 11, 1:30 to 7 p.m. — Callensburg-Licking Township Fire Department, 243 Jackson Street.
- Wednesday, March 20, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — Gemmell Student Center, Wilson Avenue.
- Saturday, March 23, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Masonic Lodge, Kittanning, State Route 85.
