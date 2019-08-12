REYNOLDSVILLE — Jim Bloom parked Street Stock in victory lane Saturday night in the Cypress Clock and Gift Shop Street Stocks. It was his second career win with the other coming nearly ten years ago.
Bloom’s first career win occurred on August 15th, 2009 which puts 9 years and 360 days between wins. In the Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks, it was Josh Fields picking up his first win of the year. In the Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi-Late Models, it was Zach Myers who also captured his first checkered of 2019. In the Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders, it was Wayne Truitt picking up his second win of the season. And in the BWP Bats Super Late Models, it was Paul Kot who notched his track-leading sixth win of the year.
The night of racing began with the 15-lap Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stock feature event with Andy Frey and Josh Fields leading the field to the opening green flag. Fields jumped out to the lead throughout the first few laps as caution after caution plagued the first part of the race. Victor Earle Jr. and Steve Brugmann followed Fields in second and third respectively. On a lap three restart following all of the caution flags, Fields pulled out to the lead with Earle Jr. and Brugmann in second and third.
The race stayed green for a couple of laps until a caution for an accident in turns 1 and 2 setup yet another restart. Under the caution flag period, several of the cars headed to the pit area with either mechanical issues or damage from the wreck that had just occurred. The only cars remaining for the lap 5 restart were Fields, Justin Watt and Brugmann.
On the restart, Fields jumped out to the lead once again with Watt and Brugmann following behind. Brugmann headed to the pit area before a lap was completed after the restart, also retiring him for the evening. Fields extended his lead over Watt in the remaining 10 laps enroute to his first win of the season. Fields was followed by: 2) Justin Watt 3) Steve Brugmann 4) Victor Earle Jr. 5) Andy Frey.
Gary Little and Nick Erskine led the field of 18 Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair and Service Semi-Late Models trackside for their 20-lap feature race. A couple of caution flags to begin the race kept the field close. On the restart following the second caution, Zach Myers powered to the lead with Erskine second and Paul Ivory in third. The race remained green for a few more laps before another caution came out.
2 to 3 more cautions came out before the decision was made to run single-file restarts the rest of the way. On the ensuing restart following all of the cautions, Myers pulled out to the lead with Erskine and Ivory in second and third respectively. On lap 6, Doug Surra used the low line to work his way around Ivory and move into the third position behind Myers and Erskine. A caution for a stopped car on the backstretch shortly after the pass was made setup yet another restart. On the restart, Ivory looked to the inside of Surra to try to retake the third spot.
The two battled for a couple of laps before Ivory completed the pass to retake third on lap 8. Myers continued to lead over Erskine and Ivory as the race reached its halfway point. The race stayed green until a caution for Ivory spinning in turns 1 and 2 on lap 13 setup another restart. The spin moved Surra back into third for the restart. The race saw one more caution flag the rest of the way. In the end, it was Myers holding on to pickup his first win of the year. Myers was followed by: 2) Nick Erskine 3) Doug Surra 4) Deegen Watt 5) Bernie Whiteford. Surra, Connor, and Paul Ivory won the heat races.
The Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders were next to the track with Travis Timko and Joe Anthony leading the field to the green for their 12-lap main. Timko jumped out to the early lead with Anthony and Wayne Truitt following behind. On lap 2, Truitt went to the inside of Anthony to take the second spot behind Timko. One lap later, on lap 3, Truitt worked his way around Timko to take the race lead.
Truitt began to pull away from Timko and the rest of the field. On lap 5, Jim Fye got around Anthony to move into third behind the two leaders. Truitt continued to lead over Timko and Fye as the race reached its halfway mark. A few laps later, on lap 8, Joe Huber used the low line to his advantage to pass Fye and move into the third position. Truitt held on to the lead in the remaining 4 laps on his way to winning the caution-free feature. The win was Truitt’s second win of 2019. Truitt was followed by: 2) Travis Timko 3) Joe Huber 4) Jim Fye 5) Zack Frantz. Truitt and Anthony won the heat races.
Zack Gustafson and Scott Freer led the Cypress Clock and Gift Shop Street Stocks trackside for their 20-lap feature. Gustafson jumped out to the early lead with Freer in second and Jim Bloom in third. A caution for a spin in turn 1 on lap 2 setup the first restart of the race. On the restart, Gustafson pulled out to the lead with Freer and Bloom following behind.
The race stayed green for about a lap before Freer spun in turn 1, bringing out another caution. The spin moved Bloom into second and Joey Zambotti into third. On the lap 4 restart, Gustafson pulled out to the lead once again as Bloom was challenged for second by Zambotti. Gustafson continued to lead over Bloom and Zambotti as the race reached its halfway point. Later on lap 10, the race leader Gustafson blew a right rear tire, retiring him for the evening.
That moved Bloom into the lead with Zambotti and Fuzzy Fields in second and third respectively. On the lap 11 restart, Fields used the high side to power past both Zambotti and Bloom to take the race lead. Fields led laps 11 and 12 before Bloom regained the top spot on lap 13. Bloom, Fields, and Zambotti put on a show in the final laps, swapping positions and running hard. In the end, it was Bloom that came out on top to pickup his second career feature win and his first in nearly 10 years. Bloom was followed by: 2) Joey Zambotti 3) Fuzzy Fields 4) Joshua Seippel 5) Zack Gustafson. Scott Freer. Bloom won the lone heat race.
The BWP Bats Super Late Models rounded out the night’s racing action with Kenny Schaffer and Scott Alvetro leading the field to the green to begin their 25-lap feature race. Schaffer jumped out to the early lead with Alvetro and Jerry Redden following behind. A hard-charging Paul Kot powered past Redden and Alvetro with just a few laps in to move into second behind Schaffer. Schaffer continued to lead until a caution for a spin in turn 2 setup the first restart of the race.
On the restart, Kot dove to the inside of Schaffer to challenge him for the race lead. Kot completed the pass around Schaffer just past the halfway mark and began to set sail from the field. Meanwhile, Dwayne Brooks, making his first appearance of the season, used the low line to grab third from Alvetro. A lap or two after Kot took the lead, the caution flag came out once again for a spin on the frontstretch. After another quick caution flag, the race saw its last run to the checkered flag.
Kot pulled away from the field on the final restart as Shaffer was challenged for second by Brooks. With just inside of 10 laps to go, Brooks got around Shaffer to move into second behind Kot. Kot held on the rest of the way enroute to capturing his track-leading sixth win of 2019. Kot was followed by: 2) Dwayne Brooks 3) Kenny Schaffer 4) Jerry Redden 5) Scott Alvetro. Schaffer won the lone heat race.
Speedway Notes: 55 cars were in attendance for the night of racing. Next Saturday will feature ‘Ina’s Memorial Shootout’, a memorial race in honor of the track’s co-founder, featuring a 30-Lap $1000/win Street Stock race, $300/win for the 4-Cylinders, and $400/win for the Pure Stocks. For more information call the track office at (814) 653-8400 or visit the tracks’ website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com. You can also follow the track on Facebook and Twitter.