SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Alexandria Blough of New Bethlehem, has been named to Sherman College of Chiropractic’s President’s List for the summer 2020 academic quarter.
President’s list students have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 for the quarter.
...BRIEF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS THIS EVENING... BRIEF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS MAY LEAD TO TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. MOTORISTS MAY ENCOUNTER RAPIDLY CHANGING WEATHER CONDITIONS INCLUDING A QUICK COATING OF SNOW, ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES, REDUCED VISIBILITY AS LOW AS HALF A MILE AND GUSTY WINDS UP TO 30 MPH. ADJUST SPEEDS BASED ON DRIVING CONDITIONS AS NEEDED AND KEEP A SAFE DISTANCE FROM OTHER VEHICLES.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Alexandria Blough of New Bethlehem, has been named to Sherman College of Chiropractic’s President’s List for the summer 2020 academic quarter.
President’s list students have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 for the quarter.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.