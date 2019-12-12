DuBOIS — Reynolds Financial Advisors is partnering with the Square One Community to collect and distribute Blue Jeans for Teens in the area.
Individuals are asked to donate a new or clean used blue jeans for local teens.
Drop off sites are:
- Reynolds Financial Advisors 169 Midway Drive, DuBois (Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m).
- Square One Community DuBois Furniture Bank Shaffer Road, DuBois (Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.).
Teens, ages 13-19, boys and girls, can shop for a free pair of blue jeans at Square One Community Furniture Bank on Saturdays, beginning on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., or call Bridget at 814-299-5719 for an appointment.
For more information, call Pat at 814-371-5300.