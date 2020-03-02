This is your last chance to sign up for the Redbank Valley Public Library’s bus trip to Lancaster!
If you would like to go, you must sign up and turn in your money by this Friday, March 6 by 4 p.m.
We will be attending the Sight and Sound Theater to see “Queen Esther.” What better way to become familiar with a story of the Bible than by seeing it in a live performance?
Join us for this spectacular show, smorgasbord lunch, and visit to Kitchen Kettle Village on Good Friday, April 10.
Some other exciting events that are upcoming to put on your calendar include our Spring Book and Bake Sale, March 9-14; a luncheon painting day on Saturday, March 21 (cost for lunch is $5); teen after school movie on Thursday, March 26; Preschool Playgroup here every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. (no classes March 10 and 17 due to the book sale); and Career Link this Thursday, March 5 talking about interviewing.
There are plenty of things offered monthly and if you have any suggestions of events or programs you would like to see, please let us know.
The Day of Giving is also quickly approaching and will be May 7 this year, so start thinking of the nonprofits you can support in our community and how you will reach your donating goal. Every little bit counts and is appreciated; we want our community to grow and need your support to do it.