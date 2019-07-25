DuBOIS — Pulaski got a big day from Corey Bookhamer, both on the mound and at plate, Thursday evening in a 4-2 victory against Sykesville that put the Generals in total control of the teams’ Federation League semifinal series.
Bookhamer, one of the elder statesmen on an other wise young Generals roster, went the distance on the mound. He scattered 12 hits over seven innings, allowing just two earned runs — both in the fifth inning — while getting some help from his defense to strand 12 Senators on the base paths.
Bookhamer also wielded the biggest bat for Pulaski as he went 2-for-3 with a two-run double and two-run triple that accounted for all four runs scored by the Generals.
The big day from the former lefty standout at Clearfield High School helped give Pulaski a commanding 3-1 series lead. Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Reynoldsville Senior League Field.
Bookhamer worked his magic from the get-go Thursday as he worked out a jam in the top of the first.
After getting two quick outs, Sykesville loaded the bases on singles by Adam Fox and Ryan Walker around a walk by Devon Walker. However, Bookhamer got Jude lander to hit a soft liner to Mike Misiewicz at second base to end the inning.
DuBois then went to work against Senators starter Ryan Walker in the bottom of the inning.
Bryson Paulinellie reached on an infield single to open the inning, then quickly stole second. He went to third on a one-out single by Adam Bankovich before both runners scored on a triple to deep center by Bookhamer.
Sykesville dodged a bullet when courtesy runner Hunter Antonuccio was thrown out at home on a ground ball. Ryan Pasternak followed with a single to left, but Walker got a flyout to end the inning and strand a pair of runners.
Both pitchers enjoyed a 1-2-3 second inning, then Bookhamer stranded a pair of runners in the third and Fox and Devon Walker each singled for the Senators. Fox was 4-for-4 on the day.
Pulaski threatened in the bottom of the third when Phil Myers ripped a leadoff double and went to third when Shane Price reached on an infield single with two outs. However, Price was thrown out trying to tale second on a wild pitch by catcher Brandon Simbeck to end the inning.
The game remained 2-0 into the fifth before Sykesville finally broke through against Bookhamer.
Brandon Sicheri and Brandon Walker reached on back-to-back infield singles to start the inning, while a single to left by Adam Fox loaded the bases with no outs.
Devon Walker followed with a grounder to third that was initially bobbled by Lucas Burkett as looked to come home. Instead, Burkett threw to first to get Walker for the first out.
As that happened, Brandon Walker kept running around third and slid into home to score as well on what turned into a two-RBI groundout for Devon Walker to tie the game.
After a fielder’s choice resulted in the second out, Sykesville reloaded the bases on singles by Lander and Peter Downer. The Senators couldn’t push across the go-ahead run though, as shortstop Paulinelllie ran into shallow left to catch a soft liner off the bat of Zach Spellen to end the inning with bases full.
Paulinellie’s grab proved key in the bottom of fifth as Pulaski regained the lead with a pair of runs off the bat of Bookhamer.
Noah Schneider led off the inning with a walk and stole second before Myers singled with one out. Bankovich was then hit by a pitch to load the bases for Bookhamer, who belted a double to right-center that plated Schneider and Myers to put the Generals up for good at 4-2.
Sykesville put together its final threat in the sixth.
Sicheri got things going with a one-out single to center. He went to second on a sac bunt by Brandon Walker and third on Fox’s fourth single of the game. Bookhamer then elected to intentionally walk Devon Walker to load the bases — a move that paid off when he struck out Ryan Walker looking to end the inning.
The Pulaski lefty then enjoyed a quick 1-2-3 top of the seventh to finish off his complete-game victory.