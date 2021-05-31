“I’m bored,” Connie announced.
“Shhh! Don’t let Mom hear you say that word,” Sally exclaimed.
“Why not? It isn’t a swear word or anything nasty,” Connie protested.
Sally’s cousin was spending a couple of weeks with her that summer, and the girls had been having a lot of fun. But three days of rain had put a damper on their wonderful outdoor activities. Board games, electronic games, and other indoor interests had been okay for a little while, but Connie was getting tired of sedentary pursuits. When she announced her boredom, Sally’s reaction surprised her.
“Mom doesn’t like that word,” Sally responded. “She says any kid who can’t see all the things that need doing isn’t worth a gnat’s eyelash. The last time I dared to say I was bored, I found myself mowing Mrs. Holly’s lawn and scrubbing our front porch. Mom says if we care about other people the way God expects, we’ll see what they need and do something to help them. She says there’s no reason for anyone not to see profitable things to do.”
“Does she expect you to be working all the time?” Connie asked. “It seemed to be okay with her that we were swimming, playing basketball, and that kind of stuff all last week. Didn’t she approve of that?”
“Sure she did, but she thinks kids shouldn’t expect to be entertained all the time. She says God wants us to enjoy the life He gives us and that we’ll be happier and enjoy life more if we care about the people around us. Hey, I know what we can do. Mrs. Holly wanted me to help her wind some yarn into balls for her knitting. I told her I’d help her next week after you go home, but this would be a good time to do it. When I mowed her lawn, she gave me ice cream and told a lot of interesting stories about what it was like when she was little. I’ve been going to her house a lot since then. She always seems to have home-made cookies, too. How about a snack and some stories for this afternoon? She promised that sometime she’d tell me about her job in the air force.”
“Great!” Connie replied. “I’ve always thought I’d maybe join the air force someday. I want to be a pilot. It sounds like mowing her lawn wasn’t really so bad.”
Sometimes it seems like we are surrounded by people who think that the whole meaning of life is to find more and more exciting, thrilling, sensational activities. Words like peace, patience, tranquility, and tolerance are foreign to their way of life. If they are not excited, they are bored.
Sometimes boredom can lead to catastrophic results, even for a king. As a shepherd, David spent long hours in the fields with the sheep. There were exciting times such as when a lion or bear decided to have mutton for lunch, but it seems he may have spent some of his quieter hours composing music and singing.
As a king, David had the right to decide his own schedule. Boredom, and its heartrending results, seemed to enter the picture when he decided not to do what kings normally did. “At the time when kings go out to battle,” David sent Joab with the army, “but David remained at Jerusalem.” (See 2 Samuel 11:1.)
David was not busy, so he decided to walk on his roof and look down over Jerusalem. “From the roof he saw a woman bathing, and the woman was very beautiful to behold.” David’s boredom led him to temptation which eventually led to murder. (See 2 Samuel 11:2-5 and 15.) (To get the whole story, read 2 Samuel 11 and 12.)
Robert Louis Stevenson wrote, “The world is so full of a number of things, I’m sure we should all be as happy as kings.” For the person who sees and appreciates God’s creation, there should be very few occasions for boredom. For the person who has God’s love in their heart and soul, there will never be a time when boredom causes them to throw rocks at cars or otherwise endanger other people. The one who is loving others as God has loved them will always have something better to do.
•
The Lesson
There was a pretty butterfly
So bright and fair and free.
I coveted the butterfly;
I wanted it for me.
I caught the little butterfly
And held it in my hand.
I clutched it very tightly
For I didn’t understand.
I didn’t know the butterfly
Would be hurt so easily
And lose the gold dust from its wings
If I kept it just for me.
So now the pretty butterfly
Is a sad and broken thing;
And I can’t put back the gold dust
That I’ve stolen from its wings.
I can’t repair the harm I’ve done;
What’s past will have to be.
But I have learned my lesson —
I’ll let butterflies be free.
•
Bible Verses
2 Samuel 11:1 (NKJV) — It happened in the spring of the year, at the time when kings go out to battle, that David sent Joab and his servants with him, and all Israel; and they destroyed the people of Ammon and besieged Rabbah. But David remained at Jerusalem.
2 Samuel 11:2-5 (NKJV) — When it happened one evening that David arose from his bed and walked on the roof of the king’s house. And from the roof he saw a woman bathing, and the woman was very beautiful to behold. So David sent and inquired about the woman. And someone said, “Is this not Bathsheba, the daughter of Eliam, the wife of Uriah the Hittite?” Then David sent messengers, and took her; and she came to him, and he lay with her, for she was cleansed from her impurity; and she returned to her house. And the woman conceived; so she sent and told David, and said, “I am with child.”
2 Samuel 11:15 (NKJV) — And he wrote in the letter, saying, “Set Uriah in the forefront of the hottest battle, and retreat from him, that he may be struck down and die.”