“For sale: one soul, practically mint condition. May be some minor scratches, but due to the difficulties involved in removing my soul, the winning bidder may have to settle for something less or wait for my natural death.” The bidding started at five cents and reached $400 in the final hour of bidding. EBay had blocked similar auctions, but this one slipped through.
Adam Burtle, a University of Washington student, never intended the ad to be taken seriously. He said, “I was just bored and I’m a geek, so when I’m bored, I go to the internet.”
I wonder how many people have actually sold their souls simply because they were bored. “Nothing is happening,” they may say. “Let’s go smash some windows.” Or maybe they choose to throw stones at cars or light a fire. Perhaps they try some drugs and/or alcohol. Their choices may lead to injury or death either for themselves or someone else.
Government entities or social organizations may try to provide interesting activities, especially for children and teens, but too many people have no idea what makes life worthwhile. This is not a new problem. Boredom nearly caused King David to sell his soul.
“It happened in the spring of the year, at the time when kings go out to battle, that David sent Joab and his servants with him, and all Israel; and they destroyed the people of Ammon and besieged Rabbah. But David remained at Jerusalem,” (2 Samuel 11:1 NKJV).
Mistake number one: David sent his armies out, but he stayed in Jerusalem. Maybe he was becoming bored with the usual spring wars.
Mistake number two: David went out onto the roof of his house one evening. Maybe he was bored and restless, but he saw something he should not have seen; a beautiful woman was bathing. We might blame Bathsheba for lack of modesty — but nothing in the scripture places blame on her. There were no indoor bathrooms, and it seems that the wall around the roof kept people on other roofs from seeing what went on there, so roof-top bathing was usually private and quite common in that culture. The problem was that the king’s house was much higher than others, so King David could see down onto the ordinary houses. (See 2 Samuel 11:2.)
Mistake number three: King David lusted and yielded to his desires which led to a downward spiral including conspiracy and murder. (See 2 Samuel 11:3-5 and 14-17.)
After the prophet, Nathan, confronted King David about his sin, David finally confessed, repented of his sin, and God forgave him. (See 2 Samuel 12:13.)
Like David, all of us have sinned. (See Romans 3:23.) We deserve death, but Jesus shed His blood on the cross to give us the gift of eternal life. (See Romans 6:23.) Like David, when we confess our sin, we can also be forgiven. (See 1 John 1:9.)
We also can keep monotony from leading to sin. If we are busy doing worthwhile things, we will have no time for boredom. There are any number of volunteer opportunities available for those who are willing to help others. Instead of causing worry and trouble, we can bring peace and harmony. We can spread God’s love instead of anger and hate.
•
Cure for Boredom
Are you bored with life; is everything blah?
There’s nothing exciting and no sense of awe.
You’re tempted to do almost anything
To feel some excitement and what it will bring.
We have heard of some who have sold their souls
When escape from boredom became their goal.
Please let me suggest a better way —
Look around for someone to help today.
Busy hearts and hands are never bored,
And serving can bring a great reward.
Instead of taking the path to pain,
Let God’s love bring you amazing gain.
When you’re bored with life, there’s a wonderful cure:
Helping someone else brings you joy and more.
If you follow the teachings of Jesus today,
You’ll find life worthwhile as He guides your way.
•
Bible Verses
2 Samuel 11:1 (NKJV) — It happened in the spring of the year, at the time when kings go out to battle, that David sent Joab and his servants with him, and all Israel; and they destroyed the people of Ammon and besieged Rabbah. But David remained at Jerusalem.
2 Samuel 11:2 (NKJV) — Then it happened one evening that David arose from his bed and walked on the roof of the king’s house. And from the roof he saw a woman bathing, and the woman was very beautiful to behold.
2 Samuel 11:3-5 (NKJV) — So David sent and inquired about the woman. And someone said, “Is this not Bathsheba, the daughter of Eliam, the wife of Uriah the Hittite?” Then David sent messengers, and took her; and she came to him, and he lay with her, for she was cleansed from her impurity; and she returned to her house. And the woman conceived; so she sent and told David, and said, “I am with child.”
2 Samuel 11:14-17 (NKJV) — In the morning it happened that David wrote a letter to Joab and sent it by the hand of Uriah. And he wrote in the letter, saying, “Set Uriah in the forefront of the hottest battle, and retreat from him, that he may be struck down and die.” So it was, while Joab besieged the city, that he assigned Uriah to a place where he knew there were valiant men. Then the men of the city came out and fought with Joab. And some of the people of the servants of David fell; and Uriah the Hittite died also.
2 Samuel 12:13 (NKJV) — So David said to Nathan, “I have sinned against the Lord.” And Nathan said to David, “The Lord also has put away your sin; you shall not die.”
Romans 3:23 (NKJV) — For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.
Romans 6:23 (NKJV) — For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.
1 John 1:9 (NKJV) — If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.
