RIDGWAY — Ridgway isn’t financially distressed, but there are benefits to an analysis of what its doing, according to borough Manager Paul McCurdy.
The borough is considering working with the state Department of Community and Economic Development through its Early Intervention Program in an effort to get an outside look at how it operates.
“We’re not in distress,” McCurdy noted. “It’s basically an audit.”
Under the program, DCED provides matching grants for municipalities that are experiencing, or potentially could experience, financial difficulties to perform multi-year studies and formulate long- and short-term financial plans, according to the agency.
“It would look at efficiencies and staffing and all aspects of operations,” McCurdy said. “Can things be done better? It can be good to get another set of eyes from outside on things.”
The program would also open up grant opportunities for the borough, according to McCurdy.
