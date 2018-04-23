We should not be clamoring for special counsel Robert Mueller to be fired. That ship has sailed. While the Russian collusion investigation seems to be withering away, having yielded no evidence that might impugn President Trump, a new investigation has been spun off in New York City, targeting his attorney, Michael Cohen.
Since that investigation is separate from the Russia investigation, some are hoping Attorney General Jeff Sessions can reauthorize himself out of recusement and squash it.
If that is possible, we should hope the administration resists the temptation.
It is best that these investigations continue to play out in public view. What we have already learned about the integrity of our intelligence services, the ethical lapses of the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign, as well as the dubious maneuverings of the Obama administration, is that Washington, D.C., rewards nefarious behavior.
It is ugly to witness, and Americans across the spectrum reject it when it is exposed, as it is now.
The perpetrators are so deeply entrenched and comfortable in their day-to-day shadiness that they’ve stopped cloaking themselves for public consumption.
What’s been splayed out in front of the American people is a sham political investigation and third-rate propagandizing by a complicit media.
Democrats planted the Russian collusion nonsense, which mobilized intelligence services and activated the Watergate-level press coverage.
The new administration never had a chance to get off the ground. Weeks and months went by and no collusion was found, but some lives were ruined for lying to the FBI in the process. As the special counsel petered out on the matter, the spectacle of porn star Stormy Daniels and her oily attorney on CNN served as a flare to catch the eye of investigators, and the football was lateraled by Mueller to the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, who has just begun a fresh hunt.
And we’re off to the races, with the media trying to make vapor into a solid.
According to The New York Times report last week, FBI agents were looking for “documents related to the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape in which Mr. Trump was heard making vulgar comments about women.” In the same article the Times went on to say, “It is not clear what role, if any, Mr. Cohen played regarding the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape.” But that was good enough for CNN, which dipped into their endless supply of media panels and ran the “Access Hollywood” angle through reporter Chris Cillizza, who bellowed, “If he had any role ... we don’t necessarily know that yet. If he had a role, that’s new!”
And if he had a bazooka, that’s also new.
It’s all nonsense. We are so far from anything to do with Russian collusion that the pursuit of Trump has become almost comical.
The establishment forces trying to run down this president should remember what his political ascent looked like. He exposed the competition as being fake, robotic, dishonest and empty. He stole the show by daring to buck the system and his sheer determination and cunning were marvelous to watch. Imagine someone running onto the field at a baseball game and evading one, two, three tackles by security. More miss as he sprints into center field, thoroughly enjoying himself. The crowd initially wants him tossed, but as he endures, he eventually wins the fans over. He’s better than the game.
Let the media, Democrats and Washington bureaucrats keep piling on him in clear view. It reveals more about them than him. Right now, investigators are looking into Michael Cohen’s time in the taxi cab business years ago.
The swamp is investigating taxis.
The president is lowering taxes...
