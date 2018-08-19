Newspapers across the country were asked last week to run an editorial patterned after one by the Boston Globe and taking exception to President Donald Trump’s repeated and ongoing “fake news” references and to his having called, on more than one occasion, the media “enemies of the people.”
In far too many instances, much of President Trump’s criticism of the press is well deserved.
But in many other instances, it is not and we believe he does a grave disservice to the thousands of dedicated news professionals and news outlets who day in and day out work hard to be fair and balanced and to tell all sides of every story.
Once upon a time, many years ago, for those who made their living gathering and disseminating the news, objectivity was a religion.
Moreover, those who violated that objectivity became pariahs. A reporter or an editor who would try to slant or skew the news was not wanted. He or she dirtied the reputation of the profession and all others in it.
That is as it should be.
But today, too often, too many of those who are a part of the profession depart that religion.
Today, at the national level, you too often just have your choice of bias: If you lean to the right, you choose Fox News. If you are on the liberal side of the fence, you tune to CNN or MSNBC or, to a slightly lesser degree, to what used to be “the major networks.”
That is bad for us as individuals and as a nation. It has divided us, perhaps irreparably.
The polarization of our news has infected our personal lives.
Think about this: According to a recent survey, 30 percent of Democrats have no Republican friends and vice versa. That means those people are talking only to those who think like they do. They never hear the other side of any story. They never consider the opinions of others. For them, in essence, if you do not think as I do, you are wrong and you are bad.
How can that do anything but destroy us?
But, returning to the editorial this newspaper will not run: If this profession, both the print and the electronic sides of it, had been practicing that lost objectivity all these years, the editorial would never have been born.
But there is another side of the coin. President Trump, when he tweets about “fake news” and when he calls the media “the enemies of the people,” is painting with far, far too broad a brush the entire news profession.
And the Globe may be correct when it contends that is not only unfair, but potentially dangerous not only to the profession, but to the nation.
We believe it is time for those on all sides of this issue to stand back and take a deep breath.
Before he speaks so broadly, President Trump should find an opportunity to meet and talk with the professionals in smaller newsrooms across the country, people who do still value objectivity and treat it as sacred. He should spend some time with reporters willing to work 12 or 15 hours a day to cover the news important to their community, or even to work days on end to help that same community deal with and get through a disaster. He should sit in on a planning meeting where reporters and editors talk together about how they will make certain to cover all sides of an issue.
At the same time, perhaps the news profession — or at least some elements of it — should pause and undertake some introspection.
Perhaps CNN and Fox News should either stop using the word “news” in anything and everything they do (they could substitute “entertainment”).
Perhaps the New York Times should abandon its obvious agenda and re-adopt the objectivity it lost somewhere along the way.
Perhaps we all could again clearly label “opinion” and “analysis” to separate it from real news. Perhaps we could all again make every effort to tell both sides of a story — or, failing that, at least include in the story an explanation of why we couldn’t.
Were all news outlets again to adopt the principles we once all held so dear, defensive editorials like the one the Globe asked all newspapers to run would not be needed. Had we held to those principles, President Trump would have had no cause to have coined the phrase “fake news” in the first place and, even if he had, the public would not have accepted it.
In short, this profession should accept the responsibility of having put itself where it is today and the President should stop wielding the club of the most powerful office in the land to defame and denigrate what is, far more often than not, an honorable profession and one critical, as the founding fathers realized, to the very survival of the nation and of our way of life.
