BROOKVILLE — As part of the Laurel Festival Family Day, a special running of the Bowdish model railroad will be Monday from 5-8 p.m. at the Jefferson County History Center, 172-176 Main St., Brookville. It will not run on Tuesday, June 19, as previously published.
Admission to the JCHC on Monday is by donation only, and members are always free.
