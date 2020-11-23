BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County History Center has opened the Bowdish Trains Show annually on Light-Up Night. This year however, as a result of COVID-19, the Bowdish Trains and Miniatures Diorama will be up and running on Saturday, November 28, from noon to 3 p.m.
The gift shop will also be open for the town-wide Small Business Saturday: “Shop Small Shop Local” event on the same day with a storewide sale planned. There are books, toys, games, stuffed mastodons and saber-toothed cats, dinosaurs, actual fossils, childrens’ books, JCHC warm fleece jackets, women’s Peruvian jewelry, Christmas ornaments and more. The gift shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
JCHC is located at 172-176 Main St., Brookville. More information is available by calling (814) 849-0077 or visiting jchconline.org.