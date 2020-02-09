BEELINER
Murray's Freightliner;12;8
Franks Pizza;12;8
Highway Equipment;10;10
Kelly's Hares;10;10
Jim's Atlantic;10;10
Sandy Club;6;14
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;530
Jendi Schwab;510
Brenda Wallace;484
Top Weekly Games
Jendi Schwab;220
Brenda Brown;194
Michelle Buskirk;182
DuBOIS LANES JUNIORS
Turkey Thugs;17;3
Three Musketeers;15;5
The Strikers;12;8
Gutter Gang;12;8
Hats;11;9
Alley Masters;10;10
Clout Gods;9;11
The Idiotic Bowler;8;12
The Bike Riders;7;13
Tri Force;7;13
Basic White Girls;7;13
Brockway Boyz;5;15
Top Weekly Series Boys
Tyler McIntosh;651
Creed Knepp;635
Carson Dombroski;627
Top Weekly Series Girls
Melis Mitskavich;688
Amanda Decker;529
Top Weekly Games Boys
Zack Myers;276
Carson Dombroski;244
Creed Knepp;243
Top Weekly Games Girls
Melis Mitskavich;269
Morrigan Decker;199
Amanda Decker;199
DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS
Turkey Warriors;18;2
Team Mooney;13;7
The Flintstones;11;9
Pin Pinchers;9;11
The Three Musketeers;9;11
The Hubba Bubbas;8;12
Handseys;7;13
The Dirty Bubble Blowers;5;15
Top Weekly Series Boys
Dalton Reasinger;415
Easton Shilala;327
Kalen Ruffolo;327
Top Weekly Series Girls
Taylor Roy;326
Bella Freas;276
Emma Roy;272
Top Weekly Games Boys
Dalton Reasinger;158
Easton Shilala;130
Lou Baer;123
Top Weekly Games Girls
Taylor Roy;113
Bella Freas;99
Emma Roy;95
FRIENDSHIP LEAGUE
Pro Chem Tech;60;24
Cowan's Monuments;37.5;46.5
DDC;36;48
Misfits;34.5;49.5
Top Weekly Series
Tracy Shenkle;583
LuLu Ramsey;471
Bonnie Kelichner;461
Top Weekly Games
Tracy Shenkle;222
Bonnie Kelichner;183
Patty Miller;174
DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Frank's Pizza;15;9
Carpet Spa;14;10
Aunt Mildred's;10;14
Johnson Motors;9;15
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;515
Elvie DelaTorre;477
Renie Narvey;463
Top Weekly Games
Elvie DelaTorre;207
Cherie Naugle;187
Renie Narvey;180
LITTS CLUB LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
Moose Knuckles;17;3
Friendship Hose Co. #2;9;11
Steeple Furniture;8;12
Pin Knockers;8;12
Lithuanian Lightning;3;17
Top Weekly Series
Jesse Schindley;682
Chuck Dietz;676
Joe Swisher;649
Top Weekly Games
Jesse Schindley;258
Chuck Dietz;255
Josh Inzana;233
DIVISION 2
King Pins;17;3
5 Guys;14;6
The Floorshow;9;11
Hosers;9;11
Joe's Tux Shop;6;14
Top Weekly Series
Jerry Park;700
Robby Micale;617
Walte Kosiba;566
Top Weekly Games
Jerry Park;243
Bill Cuba;238
Robby Micale;226
GOLD LEAGUE
ODD
Mowrey Plumbing;16;4
Dan's Pro Shop;14.5;5.5
Nedza Funeral Home;12.5;7.5
Charlie's;9.5;10.5
EVEN
Fat Kid's;15;5
DuBois Lanes;6;14
Double Yoi;5.5;14.5
Top Weekly Series
Divison 1
Gary Knight;686
Joe Swisher;659
Scott Mowrey;656
Divison 2
Cam Tilson Jr.;717
Kyle Shannon;705
Bill Barry;631
Top Weekly Games
Division 1
Joe Swisher;259
Scott Mowrey;255
Joe Amitrone;237
Division 2
Kyle Shannon;247
Cam Tilson Jr.;246
Pat Hanna;225
OWENS-BROCKWAY
Crenshaw Crushers;19;4
Randy's Raiders;16.5;6.5
Flintstones;14;9
Mancini's Maulers;9;14
Suigs Warriors;6.5;16.5
OAC;4;19
Top Weekly Series
Alex Allender;780
Bob Muth;710
Patrick Johnston;705
Top Weekly Games
Mike Scruggs;287
Alex Allender;279
Alex Allender;267
SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE
A DIVISION
4 Horsemen;17;11
ARC Restaurants;15;13
DuBois Lanes;11;17
Head to Toe;11;17
BBT;6;22
Top Weekly Series
Pat Nosker;769
Will Wayne;748
Gary Knight;686
Top Weekly Games
Will Wayne;278
Pat Nosker;278
Pat Nosker;267
B DIVISON
DuBois EMS;19;9
Floorshow;18;10
Alley Kats;16;12
Jim's Glass;15;13
The Muttley Crew;12;16
Top Weekly Series
Kyle Stoddard;762
Kyle Burkett;696
Ryan Mitskavich;578
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Stoddard;268
Brad Young;265
Kyle Burkett;257