BEELINER

Murray's Freightliner;12;8

Franks Pizza;12;8

Highway Equipment;10;10

Kelly's Hares;10;10

Jim's Atlantic;10;10

Sandy Club;6;14

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;530

Jendi Schwab;510

Brenda Wallace;484

Top Weekly Games

Jendi Schwab;220

Brenda Brown;194

Michelle Buskirk;182

DuBOIS LANES JUNIORS

Turkey Thugs;17;3

Three Musketeers;15;5

The Strikers;12;8

Gutter Gang;12;8

Hats;11;9

Alley Masters;10;10

Clout Gods;9;11

The Idiotic Bowler;8;12

The Bike Riders;7;13

Tri Force;7;13

Basic White Girls;7;13

Brockway Boyz;5;15

Top Weekly Series Boys

Tyler McIntosh;651

Creed Knepp;635

Carson Dombroski;627

Top Weekly Series Girls

Melis Mitskavich;688

Amanda Decker;529

Top Weekly Games Boys

Zack Myers;276

Carson Dombroski;244

Creed Knepp;243

Top Weekly Games Girls

Melis Mitskavich;269

Morrigan Decker;199

Amanda Decker;199

DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS

Turkey Warriors;18;2

Team Mooney;13;7

The Flintstones;11;9

Pin Pinchers;9;11

The Three Musketeers;9;11

The Hubba Bubbas;8;12

Handseys;7;13

The Dirty Bubble Blowers;5;15

Top Weekly Series Boys

Dalton Reasinger;415

Easton Shilala;327

Kalen Ruffolo;327

Top Weekly Series Girls

Taylor Roy;326

Bella Freas;276

Emma Roy;272

Top Weekly Games Boys

Dalton Reasinger;158

Easton Shilala;130

Lou Baer;123

Top Weekly Games Girls

Taylor Roy;113

Bella Freas;99

Emma Roy;95

FRIENDSHIP LEAGUE

Pro Chem Tech;60;24

Cowan's Monuments;37.5;46.5

DDC;36;48

Misfits;34.5;49.5

Top Weekly Series

Tracy Shenkle;583

LuLu Ramsey;471

Bonnie Kelichner;461

Top Weekly Games

Tracy Shenkle;222

Bonnie Kelichner;183

Patty Miller;174

DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Frank's Pizza;15;9

Carpet Spa;14;10

Aunt Mildred's;10;14

Johnson Motors;9;15

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;515

Elvie DelaTorre;477

Renie Narvey;463

Top Weekly Games

Elvie DelaTorre;207

Cherie Naugle;187

Renie Narvey;180

LITTS CLUB LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

Moose Knuckles;17;3

Friendship Hose Co. #2;9;11

Steeple Furniture;8;12

Pin Knockers;8;12

Lithuanian Lightning;3;17

Top Weekly Series

Jesse Schindley;682

Chuck Dietz;676

Joe Swisher;649

Top Weekly Games

Jesse Schindley;258

Chuck Dietz;255

Josh Inzana;233

DIVISION 2

King Pins;17;3

5 Guys;14;6

The Floorshow;9;11

Hosers;9;11

Joe's Tux Shop;6;14

Top Weekly Series

Jerry Park;700

Robby Micale;617

Walte Kosiba;566

Top Weekly Games

Jerry Park;243

Bill Cuba;238

Robby Micale;226

GOLD LEAGUE

ODD

Mowrey Plumbing;16;4

Dan's Pro Shop;14.5;5.5

Nedza Funeral Home;12.5;7.5

Charlie's;9.5;10.5

EVEN

Fat Kid's;15;5

DuBois Lanes;6;14

Double Yoi;5.5;14.5

Top Weekly Series

Divison 1

Gary Knight;686

Joe Swisher;659

Scott Mowrey;656

Divison 2

Cam Tilson Jr.;717

Kyle Shannon;705

Bill Barry;631

Top Weekly Games

Division 1

Joe Swisher;259

Scott Mowrey;255

Joe Amitrone;237

Division 2

Kyle Shannon;247

Cam Tilson Jr.;246

Pat Hanna;225

OWENS-BROCKWAY

Crenshaw Crushers;19;4

Randy's Raiders;16.5;6.5

Flintstones;14;9

Mancini's Maulers;9;14

Suigs Warriors;6.5;16.5

OAC;4;19

Top Weekly Series

Alex Allender;780

Bob Muth;710

Patrick Johnston;705

Top Weekly Games

Mike Scruggs;287

Alex Allender;279

Alex Allender;267

SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE

A DIVISION

4 Horsemen;17;11

ARC Restaurants;15;13

DuBois Lanes;11;17

Head to Toe;11;17

BBT;6;22

Top Weekly Series

Pat Nosker;769

Will Wayne;748

Gary Knight;686

Top Weekly Games

Will Wayne;278

Pat Nosker;278

Pat Nosker;267

B DIVISON

DuBois EMS;19;9

Floorshow;18;10

Alley Kats;16;12

Jim's Glass;15;13

The Muttley Crew;12;16

Top Weekly Series

Kyle Stoddard;762

Kyle Burkett;696

Ryan Mitskavich;578

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Stoddard;268

Brad Young;265

Kyle Burkett;257

