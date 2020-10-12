BEAVER MEADOW

Treasure Chest;16;4

Flowers;12;8

Coral Reefs;12;8

Capt. Kidds;11;9

Four Turtles;10;10

Bimini Caribbeans;9;11

Barracudas;9;11

Buccaneers;7;13

Flamingos;7;13

Top Weekly Series

Elvie delaTorre;539

Mary Reed;521

Sherry Wolfgang;464

Top Weekly Games

Elvie delaTorre;224

Mary Reed;196

Sherry Wolfgang;172

BEELINER

Highway Equipment;16;8

Murrays Freightliner;16;8

Sandy Club;16;8

Jim's Atlantic;15;9

Franks Pizza;9;15

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;549

Debbie Gallagher;472

Rosie Leach;434

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;206, 181

Debbie Gallagher;171

Rosie Leach;169

CLOVERLEAF

Steeple Furniture;12;8

322 Kutsel Auto;12;8

S&T Bank;11;9

Dick's Cleaning;10;10

Pro Cham Tech;9;11

Cowans;6;14

Top Weekly Series

Bonnie Kelichner;531

Tracy Shenkle;497

Linda Gray;485

Top Weekly Games

Bonnie Kelichner;188

Tammy Gaither;181

Deborah Anderson;181

LITTS CLUB LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

Lithuanian Lightning;9;7

Hosers;8;8

Pin Knockers;8;8

American Heroes;7;9

5 Guys;5;11

Gary & Sons;1;15

Top Weekly Series

Ed Pernesky;579

Tony Morelli;575

Brandon Stoneberg;559

Top Weekly Games

Brandon Stoneberg;219

Tony Morelli;216

Derek Stoneberg;209

DIVISION 2

Joe's Tux Shop;12;4

Big 0;11;5

Friendship Hose Co. #2;11;5

New Kids on the Block;10;6

King Pins;9;7

The Floorshow;7;9

Moose Knuckles;6;10

Top Weekly Series

Jamie Wood;687

Joe Swisher;666

Carl Haymaker;625

Top Weekly Games

Joe Swisher;278

Jamie Wood;268

Mike Flock;255

Recommended for you

Tags