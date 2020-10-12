BEAVER MEADOW
Treasure Chest;16;4
Flowers;12;8
Coral Reefs;12;8
Capt. Kidds;11;9
Four Turtles;10;10
Bimini Caribbeans;9;11
Barracudas;9;11
Buccaneers;7;13
Flamingos;7;13
Top Weekly Series
Elvie delaTorre;539
Mary Reed;521
Sherry Wolfgang;464
Top Weekly Games
Elvie delaTorre;224
Mary Reed;196
Sherry Wolfgang;172
BEELINER
Highway Equipment;16;8
Murrays Freightliner;16;8
Sandy Club;16;8
Jim's Atlantic;15;9
Franks Pizza;9;15
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;549
Debbie Gallagher;472
Rosie Leach;434
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;206, 181
Debbie Gallagher;171
Rosie Leach;169
CLOVERLEAF
Steeple Furniture;12;8
322 Kutsel Auto;12;8
S&T Bank;11;9
Dick's Cleaning;10;10
Pro Cham Tech;9;11
Cowans;6;14
Top Weekly Series
Bonnie Kelichner;531
Tracy Shenkle;497
Linda Gray;485
Top Weekly Games
Bonnie Kelichner;188
Tammy Gaither;181
Deborah Anderson;181
LITTS CLUB LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
Lithuanian Lightning;9;7
Hosers;8;8
Pin Knockers;8;8
American Heroes;7;9
5 Guys;5;11
Gary & Sons;1;15
Top Weekly Series
Ed Pernesky;579
Tony Morelli;575
Brandon Stoneberg;559
Top Weekly Games
Brandon Stoneberg;219
Tony Morelli;216
Derek Stoneberg;209
DIVISION 2
Joe's Tux Shop;12;4
Big 0;11;5
Friendship Hose Co. #2;11;5
New Kids on the Block;10;6
King Pins;9;7
The Floorshow;7;9
Moose Knuckles;6;10
Top Weekly Series
Jamie Wood;687
Joe Swisher;666
Carl Haymaker;625
Top Weekly Games
Joe Swisher;278
Jamie Wood;268
Mike Flock;255