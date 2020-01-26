DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Frank's Pizza;10;6
Carpet Spa;10;6
Johnson Motors;7;9
Aunt Mildred's;5;11
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;546
Debbie Gallagher;478
Karen Gralla;458
Peggy Weible;458
Top Weekly Games
Cherie Naugle;206
Karen Gralla;185
Peggy Weible;177
TOWN & COUNTRY
DIVISION 1
Nosker Ins;25.5;10.5
Legends Power Sports;21;15
Fad Kids Sports Bar;18;18
Salada Plumbing;18;18
Goodfellas;18;18
Janney Financial;16.5;19.5
DIVISION 2
Franks Pizza;24;12
Brians Four;20.5;15.5
Head to Toe;18.5;17.5
Mid-State Amusement;16;20
Balls Bowling;14;22
Top Weekly Series
John Hilliard;714
Shawn Gregory;702
Jackie Mitskavich;674
Top Weekly Games
John Hilliard;268
Cam Tilson Jr.;258
Tom Corneuo;255
GOLD LEAGUE
ODD
Mowrey Plumbing;8;4
Nedza Funeral Home;8;4
Dan's Pro Shop;7.5;4.5
Charlie's;7;5
EVEN
Fat Kid's;8;4
Double Yoi;4.5;7.5
DuBois Lanes;4;8
Top Weekly Series
Divison 1
Scott Mowrey;616
Gary Knight;582
Joe Amitrone;572
Divison 2
Bill Barry;711
Kyle Shannon;707
Cam Tilson Jr.;694
Top Weekly Games
Divison 1
Jeffery Hetrick;237
Gary Knight;235
Hank Webster;220
Divison 2
Kyle Shannon;280
Len Klebacha;248
Cam Tilson Jr.;247
DuBOIS LANES JUNIOR LEAGUE
Turkey Thugs;10;2
Three Musketeers;9;3
The Strikers;8;4
The Idiotic Bowler;8;4
Clout Gods;6;6
Alley Masters;6;6
Tri Force;6;6
Gutter Gang;6;6
Brockway Boyz;4;8
Hats;3;9
The Bike Riders;3;9
Basic White Girls;3;9
Top Weekly Series Boys
Tyler McIntosh;734
Cameron Passmore;641
Kadin Danch;607
Top Weekly Series Girls
Amanda Decker;561
Morrigan Decker;514
Melia Mitskavich;493
Top Weekly Games Boys
Tyler McIntosh;256
Kadin Danch;246
Cameron Passmore;236
Top Weekly Games Girls
Morrigan Decker;224
Amanda Decker;220
Melia Mitskavich;215
DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS
Turkey Warriors;10;2
Team Mooney;8;4
The Three Musketeers;7;5
The Flintstones;6;6
Handseys;5;7
The Dirty Bubble Blowers;4;8
The Hubba Bubbas;4;8
Pin Pinchers;4;8
Top Weekly Series Boys
Lou Baer;393
Karen Ruffolo;336
Dalton Reasinger;335
Top Weekly Series Girls
Bella Freas;333
Taylor Roy;331
Emma Roy;309
Top Weekly Games Boys
Lou Baer;157
Dalton Reasinger;139
Ayden Roy;133
Top Weekly Games Girls
Bella Freas;136
Taylor Roy;127
Emma Roy;125
OWENS-BROCKWAY
Mancini's Maulers;122;85
Crenshaw Crushers;108.5;98.5
Flintstones;107;100
Randy's Raiders;106.5;100.5
OAC;96.5;110.5
Suigs Warriors;80.5;126.5
Top Weekly Series
Patrick Johnston;736
Rick Meredith;670
Jamie Wood;663
Top Weekly Games
Jamie Wood;279
Jeff Taylor;267
Bob Straub;259
SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE
A DIVISION
4 Horsemen;14;6
ARC Restaurants;10;10
DuBois Lanes;7;13
Head to Toe;4;16
BBT;4;16
Top Weekly Series
Derek Marshall;709
Joe Amitrone;686
Bob Ford;680
Top Weekly Games
Derek Marshall;279
John Hilliard;268
Derek Marshall;256
Gary Knight;256
B DIVISION
DuBois EMS;17;3
Floorshow;14;6
Alley Kats;13;7
Jim's Glass;10;10
The Muttley Crew;7;13
Top Weekly Series
Ryan Mitskavich;724
Brad Young;702
Kyle Burkett;698
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Burkett;258
Ryan Mitskavich;256
Brad Young;248
LITTS CLUB
DIVISION 1
Moose Knuckles;11;1
Steeple Furniture;7;5
Friendship Hose Co. #2;6;6
Pin Knockers;6;6
Lithuanian Lightning;2;10
Top Weekly Series
Shane Dietz;660
Mike Flock;649
Joe Swisher;641
Top Weekly Games
Joe Swisher;278
Mike Flock;265
Pat Snyder;256
DIVISION 2
King Pins;11;1
5 Guys;9;3
The Floorshow;4;8
Joe's Tux Shop;2;10
Hosers;2;10
Top Weekly Series
Craig Edwards;695
Robby Micale;654
Tom McIntosh;591
Top Weekly Games
Craig Edwards;276
Robby Micale;246
Jim Nowak;225