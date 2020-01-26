DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Frank's Pizza;10;6

Carpet Spa;10;6

Johnson Motors;7;9

Aunt Mildred's;5;11

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;546

Debbie Gallagher;478

Karen Gralla;458

Peggy Weible;458

Top Weekly Games

Cherie Naugle;206

Karen Gralla;185

Peggy Weible;177

TOWN & COUNTRY

DIVISION 1

Nosker Ins;25.5;10.5

Legends Power Sports;21;15

Fad Kids Sports Bar;18;18

Salada Plumbing;18;18

Goodfellas;18;18

Janney Financial;16.5;19.5

DIVISION 2

Franks Pizza;24;12

Brians Four;20.5;15.5

Head to Toe;18.5;17.5

Mid-State Amusement;16;20

Balls Bowling;14;22

Top Weekly Series

John Hilliard;714

Shawn Gregory;702

Jackie Mitskavich;674

Top Weekly Games

John Hilliard;268

Cam Tilson Jr.;258

Tom Corneuo;255

GOLD LEAGUE

ODD

Mowrey Plumbing;8;4

Nedza Funeral Home;8;4

Dan's Pro Shop;7.5;4.5

Charlie's;7;5

EVEN

Fat Kid's;8;4

Double Yoi;4.5;7.5

DuBois Lanes;4;8

Top Weekly Series

Divison 1

Scott Mowrey;616

Gary Knight;582

Joe Amitrone;572

Divison 2

Bill Barry;711

Kyle Shannon;707

Cam Tilson Jr.;694

Top Weekly Games

Divison 1

Jeffery Hetrick;237

Gary Knight;235

Hank Webster;220

Divison 2

Kyle Shannon;280

Len Klebacha;248

Cam Tilson Jr.;247

DuBOIS LANES JUNIOR LEAGUE

Turkey Thugs;10;2

Three Musketeers;9;3

The Strikers;8;4

The Idiotic Bowler;8;4

Clout Gods;6;6

Alley Masters;6;6

Tri Force;6;6

Gutter Gang;6;6

Brockway Boyz;4;8

Hats;3;9

The Bike Riders;3;9

Basic White Girls;3;9

Top Weekly Series Boys

Tyler McIntosh;734

Cameron Passmore;641

Kadin Danch;607

Top Weekly Series Girls

Amanda Decker;561

Morrigan Decker;514

Melia Mitskavich;493

Top Weekly Games Boys

Tyler McIntosh;256

Kadin Danch;246

Cameron Passmore;236

Top Weekly Games Girls

Morrigan Decker;224

Amanda Decker;220

Melia Mitskavich;215

DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS

Turkey Warriors;10;2

Team Mooney;8;4

The Three Musketeers;7;5

The Flintstones;6;6

Handseys;5;7

The Dirty Bubble Blowers;4;8

The Hubba Bubbas;4;8

Pin Pinchers;4;8

Top Weekly Series Boys

Lou Baer;393

Karen Ruffolo;336

Dalton Reasinger;335

Top Weekly Series Girls

Bella Freas;333

Taylor Roy;331

Emma Roy;309

Top Weekly Games Boys

Lou Baer;157

Dalton Reasinger;139

Ayden Roy;133

Top Weekly Games Girls

Bella Freas;136

Taylor Roy;127

Emma Roy;125

OWENS-BROCKWAY

Mancini's Maulers;122;85

Crenshaw Crushers;108.5;98.5

Flintstones;107;100

Randy's Raiders;106.5;100.5

OAC;96.5;110.5

Suigs Warriors;80.5;126.5

Top Weekly Series

Patrick Johnston;736

Rick Meredith;670

Jamie Wood;663

Top Weekly Games

Jamie Wood;279

Jeff Taylor;267

Bob Straub;259

SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE

A DIVISION

4 Horsemen;14;6

ARC Restaurants;10;10

DuBois Lanes;7;13

Head to Toe;4;16

BBT;4;16

Top Weekly Series

Derek Marshall;709

Joe Amitrone;686

Bob Ford;680

Top Weekly Games

Derek Marshall;279

John Hilliard;268

Derek Marshall;256

Gary Knight;256

B DIVISION

DuBois EMS;17;3

Floorshow;14;6

Alley Kats;13;7

Jim's Glass;10;10

The Muttley Crew;7;13

Top Weekly Series

Ryan Mitskavich;724

Brad Young;702

Kyle Burkett;698

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Burkett;258

Ryan Mitskavich;256

Brad Young;248

LITTS CLUB

DIVISION 1

Moose Knuckles;11;1

Steeple Furniture;7;5

Friendship Hose Co. #2;6;6

Pin Knockers;6;6

Lithuanian Lightning;2;10

Top Weekly Series

Shane Dietz;660

Mike Flock;649

Joe Swisher;641

Top Weekly Games

Joe Swisher;278

Mike Flock;265

Pat Snyder;256

DIVISION 2

King Pins;11;1

5 Guys;9;3

The Floorshow;4;8

Joe's Tux Shop;2;10

Hosers;2;10

Top Weekly Series

Craig Edwards;695

Robby Micale;654

Tom McIntosh;591

Top Weekly Games

Craig Edwards;276

Robby Micale;246

Jim Nowak;225

