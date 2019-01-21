LITTS CLUB LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
Steeple Furniture;3;1
The Floorshow;3;1
Moose Knuckles;2;2
Lithuanian Lightning;1;3
Top Weekly Series
Lou Wells;645
Ed Pernesky;606
Ed Ivoska;590
Top Weekly Games
Lou Wells;267
Tom McIntosh;234
Ed Pernesky;224
DIVISION 2
Hosers;35.5;24.5
Joe's Tux Shop;33.5;26.5
5 Guys 15 Balls;27.5;32.5
Friendship Hose Co. #2;20;20
Top Weekly Series
Craig Edwards;635
Greg Sedor;631
Joe Swisher;619
Top Weekly Games
Jerry Park;263
Craig Edwards;230
Greg Sedor;226
