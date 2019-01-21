LITTS CLUB LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

Steeple Furniture;3;1

The Floorshow;3;1

Moose Knuckles;2;2

Lithuanian Lightning;1;3

Top Weekly Series

Lou Wells;645

Ed Pernesky;606

Ed Ivoska;590

Top Weekly Games

Lou Wells;267

Tom McIntosh;234

Ed Pernesky;224

DIVISION 2

Hosers;35.5;24.5

Joe's Tux Shop;33.5;26.5

5 Guys 15 Balls;27.5;32.5

Friendship Hose Co. #2;20;20

Top Weekly Series

Craig Edwards;635

Greg Sedor;631

Joe Swisher;619

Top Weekly Games

Jerry Park;263

Craig Edwards;230

Greg Sedor;226

