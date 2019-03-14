BEELINER

Jim's Atlantic;26.5;13.5

Highway Equipment;23;17

Franks Pizza;20;20

Jim's Glass;18;22

Murrays Freightliner;16.5;23.5

Sandy Club;16;24

Top Weekly Series

Marilyn Allegretto;542

Michelle Buskirk;526

Taeng Shaffer;491

Top Weekly Games

Marilyn Allegretto;220

Michelle Buskirk;201

Brenda Wallace;192

BEAVER MEADOW

Flamingos;25.5;10.5

Treasure Chest;21;15

Caribbeans;21;15

Barracudas;21;15

Harbor Honeys;20.5;15.5

Buccaneers;20;16

Coral Reefs;19;17

Capt. Kidds;19;17

Four Turtles;17;19

Bimini Babes;12;24

Hurricanes;12;24

Flowers;8;28

Top Weekly Series

Mary Reed;542

Karen Deloia;486

Klara Korb;456

Top Weekly Games

Karen Deloia;203

Mary Reed;189

Karla Korb;186

CLOVERLEAF

S&T Bank;32;4

Dick's Cleaning;22;14

Steeple Furniture;21;15

322 Kutsel Auto Sales;19;17

Rhodes Construction;14;22

Top Weekly Series

Nancy Huffman;506

Kay Kurtz;499

Alyssa Carney;484

Top Weekly Games

Kay Kurtz;220

Nancy Huffman;179

Brenda Armagost;177

PHYISCAL FITNESS

Walkers;30;10

Tumblers;29;11

Joggers;22;18

Springers;22;18

Dumb Bells;22;18

Weight Losers;17;23

Jumping Jacks;17;23

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;598

Taeng Shaffer;480

Marian Pisoni;430

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;201

Taeng Shaffer;190

Sandra Irvin;175

DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Frank's Pizza;32;8

Johnson Motors;21.5;18.5

Carpet Spa;16.5;23.5

Aunt Mildred's;10;30

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;561

Peggy Weible;540

Karen Gralla;518

Top Weekly Games

Cherie Naugle;203

Peggy Weible;202

Karen Gralla;182

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

Innovative;3;1

Jack's Garage;3;1

Strosky's Garage;3;1

Second Strike;3;1

Home Slice Pizza;3;1

Open Flow;1;3

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;1;3

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;1;3

BK Asphalt;1;3

Top Weekly Series

Chris Sharp;792

Bill Barry;737

Scot Meholick;713

Top Weekly Games

Chris Sharp;300

Cam Tilson;289

Shawn Gregory;280

SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE

DIVISION A

DuBois Lanes;28;16

ARC Restaurants;24;20

KMI;23;21

4 Horsemen;23;21

Top Weekly Series

Mike Hayward;776

Derek Marshall;696

Pat Nosker;676

Top Weekly Games

Pat Nosker;268

Mike Hayward;267, 266

DIVISION B

Head to Toe;22.5;21.5

Mills Team;21;23

Alley Kats;19;25

Floorshow;15.5;28.5

Top Weekly Series

Gary Knight;652

Jim Mills;625

Dalton Doverspike;614

Top Weekly Games

Dalton Doverspike;252

Gary Knight;245

Jim Mills;235

OWENS-BROCKWAY

Randy's Raiders;70;45

Suigs Warriors;62.5;52.5

Mancini's Maulers;57;58

OAC;53;62

Flintstones;51.5;63.5

Crenshaw Crushers;51;64

Top Weekly Series

John Paladino;680

Roger Manning Jr.;647

Rick Meredith;642

Top Weekly Games

Carl Haymaker;259

Tom Lingenfelter;256

Jeff Taylor;248

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

4 Pins;11;7

Seniors;11;7

A&B's;9;9

IV Bowlus;8;10

Duck Pins;8;10

Teddie Bears;7;11

Top Weekly Series Men

Nick Kuntz;644

Tony Morelli;613

Robby Micale;591

Top Weekly Series Women

Trudy Hallowell;481

Jeri Watson;476

Klara Reynolds;461

Kim Krach;461

Top Weekly Games Men

Nick Kuntz;231

Tony Morelli;230

Joe Grecco;223

Top Weekly Games Women

Carissa Micale;181

Laurie Dunworth;180

Jeri Watson;180

INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

1. DuBois VFW

2. Fat Kids S.B.

Top Weekly Series

Dan McIntosh;739

Cam Tilson Jr.;694

Top Weekly Games

Dan McIntosh;300

Carl Haymaker;255

DIVISION 2

1. Alexander Survey

2. Joe Fender's

Top Weekly Series

Bill Solada;770

Roger Manning;729

Top Weekly Games

Bill Solada;290

Roger Manning;268

