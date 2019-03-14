BEELINER
Jim's Atlantic;26.5;13.5
Highway Equipment;23;17
Franks Pizza;20;20
Jim's Glass;18;22
Murrays Freightliner;16.5;23.5
Sandy Club;16;24
Top Weekly Series
Marilyn Allegretto;542
Michelle Buskirk;526
Taeng Shaffer;491
Top Weekly Games
Marilyn Allegretto;220
Michelle Buskirk;201
Brenda Wallace;192
BEAVER MEADOW
Flamingos;25.5;10.5
Treasure Chest;21;15
Caribbeans;21;15
Barracudas;21;15
Harbor Honeys;20.5;15.5
Buccaneers;20;16
Coral Reefs;19;17
Capt. Kidds;19;17
Four Turtles;17;19
Bimini Babes;12;24
Hurricanes;12;24
Flowers;8;28
Top Weekly Series
Mary Reed;542
Karen Deloia;486
Klara Korb;456
Top Weekly Games
Karen Deloia;203
Mary Reed;189
Karla Korb;186
CLOVERLEAF
S&T Bank;32;4
Dick's Cleaning;22;14
Steeple Furniture;21;15
322 Kutsel Auto Sales;19;17
Rhodes Construction;14;22
Top Weekly Series
Nancy Huffman;506
Kay Kurtz;499
Alyssa Carney;484
Top Weekly Games
Kay Kurtz;220
Nancy Huffman;179
Brenda Armagost;177
PHYISCAL FITNESS
Walkers;30;10
Tumblers;29;11
Joggers;22;18
Springers;22;18
Dumb Bells;22;18
Weight Losers;17;23
Jumping Jacks;17;23
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;598
Taeng Shaffer;480
Marian Pisoni;430
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;201
Taeng Shaffer;190
Sandra Irvin;175
DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Frank's Pizza;32;8
Johnson Motors;21.5;18.5
Carpet Spa;16.5;23.5
Aunt Mildred's;10;30
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;561
Peggy Weible;540
Karen Gralla;518
Top Weekly Games
Cherie Naugle;203
Peggy Weible;202
Karen Gralla;182
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
Innovative;3;1
Jack's Garage;3;1
Strosky's Garage;3;1
Second Strike;3;1
Home Slice Pizza;3;1
Open Flow;1;3
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;1;3
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;1;3
BK Asphalt;1;3
Top Weekly Series
Chris Sharp;792
Bill Barry;737
Scot Meholick;713
Top Weekly Games
Chris Sharp;300
Cam Tilson;289
Shawn Gregory;280
SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE
DIVISION A
DuBois Lanes;28;16
ARC Restaurants;24;20
KMI;23;21
4 Horsemen;23;21
Top Weekly Series
Mike Hayward;776
Derek Marshall;696
Pat Nosker;676
Top Weekly Games
Pat Nosker;268
Mike Hayward;267, 266
DIVISION B
Head to Toe;22.5;21.5
Mills Team;21;23
Alley Kats;19;25
Floorshow;15.5;28.5
Top Weekly Series
Gary Knight;652
Jim Mills;625
Dalton Doverspike;614
Top Weekly Games
Dalton Doverspike;252
Gary Knight;245
Jim Mills;235
OWENS-BROCKWAY
Randy's Raiders;70;45
Suigs Warriors;62.5;52.5
Mancini's Maulers;57;58
OAC;53;62
Flintstones;51.5;63.5
Crenshaw Crushers;51;64
Top Weekly Series
John Paladino;680
Roger Manning Jr.;647
Rick Meredith;642
Top Weekly Games
Carl Haymaker;259
Tom Lingenfelter;256
Jeff Taylor;248
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
4 Pins;11;7
Seniors;11;7
A&B's;9;9
IV Bowlus;8;10
Duck Pins;8;10
Teddie Bears;7;11
Top Weekly Series Men
Nick Kuntz;644
Tony Morelli;613
Robby Micale;591
Top Weekly Series Women
Trudy Hallowell;481
Jeri Watson;476
Klara Reynolds;461
Kim Krach;461
Top Weekly Games Men
Nick Kuntz;231
Tony Morelli;230
Joe Grecco;223
Top Weekly Games Women
Carissa Micale;181
Laurie Dunworth;180
Jeri Watson;180
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
1. DuBois VFW
2. Fat Kids S.B.
Top Weekly Series
Dan McIntosh;739
Cam Tilson Jr.;694
Top Weekly Games
Dan McIntosh;300
Carl Haymaker;255
DIVISION 2
1. Alexander Survey
2. Joe Fender's
Top Weekly Series
Bill Solada;770
Roger Manning;729
Top Weekly Games
Bill Solada;290
Roger Manning;268
