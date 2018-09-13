BEELINER
Sept. 5
Jim's Atlantic;3;1
Sandy Club;3;1
Highway Equipment;3;1
Jim's Glass;3;1
Franks Pizza;1;3
Murrays Freigtliner;1;3
High Series
Deb Benninger;501
Michelle Buskirk;493
Peggy Weible;477
High Games
Deb Benninger;197
Mary Segerberg;185
Jenna Smith;182
PHYSICAL FITNESS
Sept. 11
Joggers;4;1
Dumbbells;3;1
Walkers;3;1
Tumblers;2.5;1.5
Weight Losers;2.5;1.5
Sprinters;1;3
Jumping Jacks;1;3
High Series
Michelle Buskirk;524
Taeng Shaffer;492
Mary Segerberg;482
High Game
Michelle Buskirk;193
Taeng Shaffer;184
Mary Ann Kutsel;169
DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Sept. 10
Carpet Spa;4;0
Frank's Pizza;3;1
Johnson Motors;3;1
Aunt Mildred's;1;3
Hit & Miss;1;3
High Series
Cherie Naugle;524
Peggy Weible;465
Marilyn Busatto;446
High Game
Cherie Naugle;195
Debbie Gallagher;180
Peggy Weible;177
BEAVER MEADOW
Week 2
Four Turtles;7;1
Treasure Chest;6;2
Flowers;6;2
Bucc'a'neers;6;2
Hurricanes;6;2
Bimini Babes;4;4
Coral Reefs;3;5
Captain Kidds;3;5
Caribbeans;2;6
Barracudas;2;6
Harbor Honeys;2;6
Flamingos;1;7
High Series
Mary Reed;536
Peggy Weible;506
Karen Deloia;488
High Game
Karen Deloia;204
Sherry Wolfgang;202
Mary Reed;189
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.