BEELINER

Sept. 5

Jim's Atlantic;3;1

Sandy Club;3;1

Highway Equipment;3;1

Jim's Glass;3;1

Franks Pizza;1;3

Murrays Freigtliner;1;3

High Series

Deb Benninger;501

Michelle Buskirk;493

Peggy Weible;477

High Games

Deb Benninger;197

Mary Segerberg;185

Jenna Smith;182

PHYSICAL FITNESS

Sept. 11

Joggers;4;1

Dumbbells;3;1

Walkers;3;1

Tumblers;2.5;1.5

Weight Losers;2.5;1.5

Sprinters;1;3

Jumping Jacks;1;3

High Series

Michelle Buskirk;524

Taeng Shaffer;492

Mary Segerberg;482

High Game

Michelle Buskirk;193

Taeng Shaffer;184

Mary Ann Kutsel;169

DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Sept. 10

Carpet Spa;4;0

Frank's Pizza;3;1

Johnson Motors;3;1

Aunt Mildred's;1;3

Hit & Miss;1;3

High Series

Cherie Naugle;524

Peggy Weible;465

Marilyn Busatto;446

High Game

Cherie Naugle;195

Debbie Gallagher;180

Peggy Weible;177

BEAVER MEADOW

Week 2

Four Turtles;7;1

Treasure Chest;6;2

Flowers;6;2

Bucc'a'neers;6;2

Hurricanes;6;2

Bimini Babes;4;4

Coral Reefs;3;5

Captain Kidds;3;5

Caribbeans;2;6

Barracudas;2;6

Harbor Honeys;2;6

Flamingos;1;7

High Series

Mary Reed;536

Peggy Weible;506

Karen Deloia;488

High Game

Karen Deloia;204

Sherry Wolfgang;202

Mary Reed;189

