OWENS-BROCKWAY

Suigs Warriors;67.5;47.5

Crenshaw Crushers;67;48

Mancini's Maulers;56;59

Flintstones;55.5;59.5

OAC;52;63

Randy's Raiders;47;68

Top Weekly Series

Dalton Doverspike;702

Carl Haymaker;666

Alex Allender;658

Top Weekly Games

Dalton Doverspike;268, 250

John Paladino;248

GOLD LEAGUE

ODD

Mowrey Plumbing;15;5

Charlie's;11;9

Nedza Funeral Home;11;9

Dan's Pro Shop;9;11

EVEN

DuBois Lanes;16;4

Fat Kid's;12;8

Double Yoi;5;15

Top Weekly Series

Divison 1

Joe Swisher;687

Joe Amistrone;659

Richard Siple;645

Divison 2

Kyle Shannon;608

Nick Kuntz;607

Gary Knight;589

Top Weekly Games

Division 1

Joe Swisher;258

Joe Amitrone;257

Richard Siple;243

Divison 2

Nick Kuntz;246

Kyle Shannon;235

Dan Snider;219

DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Frank's Pizza;15.5;4.5

Johnson Motors;10;10

Carpet Spa;9;11

Aunt Mildreds';5.5;14.5

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;541

Karen Gralla;463

Marilyn Busatto;439

Top Weekly Games

Cherie Naugle;202

Marilyn Busatto;188

Karen Gralla;182

Recommended for you

Tags