OWENS-BROCKWAY
Suigs Warriors;67.5;47.5
Crenshaw Crushers;67;48
Mancini's Maulers;56;59
Flintstones;55.5;59.5
OAC;52;63
Randy's Raiders;47;68
Top Weekly Series
Dalton Doverspike;702
Carl Haymaker;666
Alex Allender;658
Top Weekly Games
Dalton Doverspike;268, 250
John Paladino;248
GOLD LEAGUE
ODD
Mowrey Plumbing;15;5
Charlie's;11;9
Nedza Funeral Home;11;9
Dan's Pro Shop;9;11
EVEN
DuBois Lanes;16;4
Fat Kid's;12;8
Double Yoi;5;15
Top Weekly Series
Divison 1
Joe Swisher;687
Joe Amistrone;659
Richard Siple;645
Divison 2
Kyle Shannon;608
Nick Kuntz;607
Gary Knight;589
Top Weekly Games
Division 1
Joe Swisher;258
Joe Amitrone;257
Richard Siple;243
Divison 2
Nick Kuntz;246
Kyle Shannon;235
Dan Snider;219
DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Frank's Pizza;15.5;4.5
Johnson Motors;10;10
Carpet Spa;9;11
Aunt Mildreds';5.5;14.5
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;541
Karen Gralla;463
Marilyn Busatto;439
Top Weekly Games
Cherie Naugle;202
Marilyn Busatto;188
Karen Gralla;182