BEELINER

Highway Equipment;41;11

Murrays Freightliner;32;20

Kelly's Hares;24;28

Jim's Atlantic;23;29

Franks Pizza;21;31

Sandy Club;15;37

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;584

Marian Pisoni;515

Brenda Wallace;490

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;206

Michelle Buskirk;198

Marian Pisoni;197

Marianna Ryans;188

OWENS-BROCKWAY

OAC;46;23

Crenshaw Crushers;43;26

Mancini's Maulers;38.5;30.5

Flintstones;36;33

Randy's Raiders;27.5;41.5

Suigs Warriors;16;53

Top Weekly Series

Jeff Sedor;709

Roger Manning Jr.;677

Terry Gray;662

Top Weekly Games

Jeff Sedor;268

Tom Lingenfelter;263

Alex Allender;248

DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS

Turkey Warriors;28.5;7.5

The Dirty Bubble Blowers;26.5;9.5

Team Mooney;21;15

The Hubba Bubbas;17.5;18.5

The Flintstones;17;19

Pin Pinchers;14.5;21.5

The Three Musketeers;14;22

Handseys;13;23

Top Weekly Series Boys

Lou Baer;422

Dalton Reasinger;381

Karen Ruffolo;337

Top Weekly Series Girls

Bella Freas;341

Emma Roy;306

Hayley Hanna;195

Top Weekly Games Boys

Dalton Reasinger;160

Lou Baer;144

Nolan Anderson;136

Karen Ruffolo;136

Top Weekly Games Girls

Bella Freas;134

Emma Roy;131

Hayley Hanna;91

DuBOIS LANES JUIORS

Alley Masters;29;7

Clout Gods;27;9

Three Musketeers;25;11

Hats;23;13

Tri Force;23;13

The Idiotic Bowlers;21;15

The Strikers;19.5;16.5

Turkey Thugs;17;19

The Bike Riders;8.5;27.5

Gutter Gang;7;29

Team 12;5;31

Basic White Girls;4;32

Top Weekly Series Boys

Zach Spellen;691

Anthony Manning;673

Cameron Passmore;635

Top Weekly Series Girls

Morrigan Decker;630

Melia Mitskavich;617

Amanda Decker;564

Top Weekly Games Boys

Anthony Manning;259

Cameron Passmore;249

Zach Spellen;246

Top Weekly Games Girls

Melia Mitskavich;234

Morrigan Decker;224

Amanda Decker;204

GOLD LEAGUE

ODD

Dan's Pro Shop;17;7

Mowrey Plumbing;14;10

Charlie's;12;12

Nedza Funeral Home;12;12

EVEN

Fat Kid's;18;6

Double Yoi;12;12

DuBois Lanes;11;13

Division 1

Top Weekly Series

Joe Amitrone;724

Rob Guadagno;668

Bill Barry;659

Top Weekly Games

Joe Amitrone;256

Rob Guadagno;2478

Joe Swisher;245

Divison 2

Top Weekly Series

Scott Mowrey;667

Gary Knight;629

Dan Snider;591

Top Weekly Games

Gary Knight;247

Scott Mowrey;245

Nick Kuntz;241

FRIENDSHIP LEAGUE

Pro Chem Tech;42;14

Cowan's Monuments;24;32

Misfits;23;33

DDC;23;33

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;608

Tracy Shenkle;594

Bonnie Kelichner;532

Top Weekly Games

Tracy Shenkle;237

Michelle Buskirk;223

Bonnie Kelichner;191

