BEELINER
Highway Equipment;41;11
Murrays Freightliner;32;20
Kelly's Hares;24;28
Jim's Atlantic;23;29
Franks Pizza;21;31
Sandy Club;15;37
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;584
Marian Pisoni;515
Brenda Wallace;490
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;206
Michelle Buskirk;198
Marian Pisoni;197
Marianna Ryans;188
OWENS-BROCKWAY
OAC;46;23
Crenshaw Crushers;43;26
Mancini's Maulers;38.5;30.5
Flintstones;36;33
Randy's Raiders;27.5;41.5
Suigs Warriors;16;53
Top Weekly Series
Jeff Sedor;709
Roger Manning Jr.;677
Terry Gray;662
Top Weekly Games
Jeff Sedor;268
Tom Lingenfelter;263
Alex Allender;248
DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS
Turkey Warriors;28.5;7.5
The Dirty Bubble Blowers;26.5;9.5
Team Mooney;21;15
The Hubba Bubbas;17.5;18.5
The Flintstones;17;19
Pin Pinchers;14.5;21.5
The Three Musketeers;14;22
Handseys;13;23
Top Weekly Series Boys
Lou Baer;422
Dalton Reasinger;381
Karen Ruffolo;337
Top Weekly Series Girls
Bella Freas;341
Emma Roy;306
Hayley Hanna;195
Top Weekly Games Boys
Dalton Reasinger;160
Lou Baer;144
Nolan Anderson;136
Karen Ruffolo;136
Top Weekly Games Girls
Bella Freas;134
Emma Roy;131
Hayley Hanna;91
DuBOIS LANES JUIORS
Alley Masters;29;7
Clout Gods;27;9
Three Musketeers;25;11
Hats;23;13
Tri Force;23;13
The Idiotic Bowlers;21;15
The Strikers;19.5;16.5
Turkey Thugs;17;19
The Bike Riders;8.5;27.5
Gutter Gang;7;29
Team 12;5;31
Basic White Girls;4;32
Top Weekly Series Boys
Zach Spellen;691
Anthony Manning;673
Cameron Passmore;635
Top Weekly Series Girls
Morrigan Decker;630
Melia Mitskavich;617
Amanda Decker;564
Top Weekly Games Boys
Anthony Manning;259
Cameron Passmore;249
Zach Spellen;246
Top Weekly Games Girls
Melia Mitskavich;234
Morrigan Decker;224
Amanda Decker;204
GOLD LEAGUE
ODD
Dan's Pro Shop;17;7
Mowrey Plumbing;14;10
Charlie's;12;12
Nedza Funeral Home;12;12
EVEN
Fat Kid's;18;6
Double Yoi;12;12
DuBois Lanes;11;13
Division 1
Top Weekly Series
Joe Amitrone;724
Rob Guadagno;668
Bill Barry;659
Top Weekly Games
Joe Amitrone;256
Rob Guadagno;2478
Joe Swisher;245
Divison 2
Top Weekly Series
Scott Mowrey;667
Gary Knight;629
Dan Snider;591
Top Weekly Games
Gary Knight;247
Scott Mowrey;245
Nick Kuntz;241
FRIENDSHIP LEAGUE
Pro Chem Tech;42;14
Cowan's Monuments;24;32
Misfits;23;33
DDC;23;33
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;608
Tracy Shenkle;594
Bonnie Kelichner;532
Top Weekly Games
Tracy Shenkle;237
Michelle Buskirk;223
Bonnie Kelichner;191