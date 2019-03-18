BEAVER MEADOW
Flamingos;26.5;13.5
Treasure Chest;24;16
Caribbeans;24;16
Barracudas;23;17
Coral Reefs;22;18
Buccaneers;22;18
Harbor Honeys;22;18
Capt. Kidds;21.5;14.5
Four Turtles;18;21
Bimini Babes;13;27
Hurricanes;13;27
Flowers;10;30
Top Weekly Series
Elvie delaTorre;508
Mary Reed;497
Donna Wisniewski;494
Top Weekly Games
Mary Reed;193
Elvie delaTorre;191
Sherry Wolfgang;189
GOLD LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
Double Yoi;15;5
Firehouse Pizzeria;12;8
Dan's Pro Shop;11;9
Fat Kid's;8;12
All About Fun;7;13
DuBois Lanes;7;13
Top Weekly Series
Bill Barry;738
Brandon Crytser;678
Dave Carlson;676
Top Weekly Games
Bill Barry;270
Brandon Crytser;264
James Venture;246
DIVISION 2
Charlie's;16;4
Criminals;14;6
Nedza Funeral Home;10;10
Kutsels 322 Auto;8;12
Goon Squad;7;13
Mowrey Plumbing;5;15
Top Weekly Series
Kyle Shannon;670
Gary Knight;629
Scott Mowrey;623
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Shannon;269
Gary Knight;248
Denny Hunter;237
DuBOIS LANES JUNIORS
Tri Force;26.5;13.5
House Shot Heroes;26;14
Strikes-R-Us;25.5;14.5
That's How We Roll;24.5;15.5
Turkey Thugs;23;17
Three Musketeers;20;20
Tree Huggers;17.5;22.5
Pinheads;16.5;23.5
Thumbs Up;15.5;24.5
Gutter Gang;15;25
Buck Hunters;15;25
Hats;15;25
Top Weekly Series Boys
Tyler McIntosh;731
Anthony Manning;690
Ryan Mitskavich;648
Top Weekly Series Girls
Morrigan Decker;629
Amanda Decker;628
Melia Mitskavich;579
Top Weekly Games Boys
Tyler McIntosh;262
Anthony Manning;260
Creed Knepp;247
Top Weekly Games Girls
Morrigan Decker;244
Amanda Decker;235
Melia Mitskavich;202
OWENS-BROCKWAY
Randy's Raiders;77;61
Mancini's Maulers;73;65
Suigs Warriors;71.5;66.5
Flintstones;67.5;70.5
Crenshaw Crushers;65;73
OAC;60;78
Top Weekly Series
Rich Petrillo;685
Joe Sickeri;660
Mike Spader;659
Top Weekly Games
Rich Petrillo;258
Jeff Sedor;256
Joe Sickeri;254
DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS
Busters;30;10
Who Knows;27;13
Super Stars;25;15
Bowling Queens;22;18
King Pins;21;19
Justice;18;22
King and Queens;17;23
Top Weekly Series Boys
Wyatt Munn;413
Logan Anderson;388
Aiden Via;386
Top Weekly Series Girls
Bella Freas;302
Taylor Roy;274
Emma Roy;270
Top Weekly Games Boys
Wyatt Munn;156
Logan Anderson;155
Aiden Via;153
Top Weekly Games Girls
Bella Freas;113
Emma Roy;104
Taylor Roy;102
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
1. DuBois VFW
2. Fat Kids S.B.
Top Weekly Series
Dan McIntosh;749
Carl Haymaker;726
Top Weekly Games
Shawn Gregory;290
Dan McIntosh;267
DIVISION 2
1. Alexander Survey
2. Low Rollers
Top Weekly Series
Roger Manning;713
Kyle Stoddard;681
Dave Resinger;681
Top Weekly Games
Roger Manning;290
Pat Hanna;254
LITTS CLUB LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
The Floorshow;25;11
Steeple Furniture;17;19
Lithuanian Lightning;16;20
Moose Knuckles;12;24
Top Weekly Series
Tony Morelli;677
Lou Wells;629
Jesse Schindley;613
Top Weekly Games
Lou Wells;269
Jesse Schindley;258
Tony Morelli;248
DIVISION 2
Friendship Hose Co. #2;22;14
Joe's Tux Shop;21;15
Hosers;16;20
5 Guys 15 Balls;15;21
Top Weekly Series
Chuck Dietz;802
Bruce Sedor;645
Jerry Park;604
Top Weekly Games
Chuck Dietz;300, 279
Ray Reed;280
Bruce Sedor;236
TOWN & COUNTY
DIVISION 1
Fat Kids Spots Bar;15;9
Jack's Garage;14;10
Nosker Ins;11;13
Coca Cola;11;13
Salada Plumbing;11;13
DIVISION 2
Kingpins;17;7
Goodfellas;15;9
Head to Toe;15;9
Franks Pizza;12;12
Brians Four;9;15
Balls Bowling;8;16
Top Weekly Series
Pat Hanna;682
Les Weible;677
Kenny White;672
Top Weekly Games
Joe Caruso;257
Andrew yohn;248
Kyle Stoddard;247
SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE
DIVISION A
DuBois Lanes;31;17
4 Horsemen;27;21
KMI;24;24
ARC Restaurants;24;24
Top Weekly Series
Jackie Mitskavich;702
Joe Amitrone;671
Derek Marshall;663
Top Weekly Games
Will Wayne;290
Derek Marshall;278
Jackie Mitskavich;257
Joe Amitrone;257
DIVISION B
Head to Toe;25.5;22.5
Mills Team;24;24
Alley Kats;20;28
Floorshow;16.5;31.5
Top Weekly Series
Gary Knight;661
Jim Mills;651
Stephen Pierce;635
Top Weekly Games
Gary Knight;267
Jim Mills;238
Vic Kosko;235
Stephen Pierce;235
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.