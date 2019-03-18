BEAVER MEADOW

Flamingos;26.5;13.5

Treasure Chest;24;16

Caribbeans;24;16

Barracudas;23;17

Coral Reefs;22;18

Buccaneers;22;18

Harbor Honeys;22;18

Capt. Kidds;21.5;14.5

Four Turtles;18;21

Bimini Babes;13;27

Hurricanes;13;27

Flowers;10;30

Top Weekly Series

Elvie delaTorre;508

Mary Reed;497

Donna Wisniewski;494

Top Weekly Games

Mary Reed;193

Elvie delaTorre;191

Sherry Wolfgang;189

GOLD LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

Double Yoi;15;5

Firehouse Pizzeria;12;8

Dan's Pro Shop;11;9

Fat Kid's;8;12

All About Fun;7;13

DuBois Lanes;7;13

Top Weekly Series

Bill Barry;738

Brandon Crytser;678

Dave Carlson;676

Top Weekly Games

Bill Barry;270

Brandon Crytser;264

James Venture;246

DIVISION 2

Charlie's;16;4

Criminals;14;6

Nedza Funeral Home;10;10

Kutsels 322 Auto;8;12

Goon Squad;7;13

Mowrey Plumbing;5;15

Top Weekly Series

Kyle Shannon;670

Gary Knight;629

Scott Mowrey;623

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Shannon;269

Gary Knight;248

Denny Hunter;237

DuBOIS LANES JUNIORS

Tri Force;26.5;13.5

House Shot Heroes;26;14

Strikes-R-Us;25.5;14.5

That's How We Roll;24.5;15.5

Turkey Thugs;23;17

Three Musketeers;20;20

Tree Huggers;17.5;22.5

Pinheads;16.5;23.5

Thumbs Up;15.5;24.5

Gutter Gang;15;25

Buck Hunters;15;25

Hats;15;25

Top Weekly Series Boys

Tyler McIntosh;731

Anthony Manning;690

Ryan Mitskavich;648

Top Weekly Series Girls

Morrigan Decker;629

Amanda Decker;628

Melia Mitskavich;579

Top Weekly Games Boys

Tyler McIntosh;262

Anthony Manning;260

Creed Knepp;247

Top Weekly Games Girls

Morrigan Decker;244

Amanda Decker;235

Melia Mitskavich;202

OWENS-BROCKWAY

Randy's Raiders;77;61

Mancini's Maulers;73;65

Suigs Warriors;71.5;66.5

Flintstones;67.5;70.5

Crenshaw Crushers;65;73

OAC;60;78

Top Weekly Series

Rich Petrillo;685

Joe Sickeri;660

Mike Spader;659

Top Weekly Games

Rich Petrillo;258

Jeff Sedor;256

Joe Sickeri;254

DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS

Busters;30;10

Who Knows;27;13

Super Stars;25;15

Bowling Queens;22;18

King Pins;21;19

Justice;18;22

King and Queens;17;23

Top Weekly Series Boys

Wyatt Munn;413

Logan Anderson;388

Aiden Via;386

Top Weekly Series Girls

Bella Freas;302

Taylor Roy;274

Emma Roy;270

Top Weekly Games Boys

Wyatt Munn;156

Logan Anderson;155

Aiden Via;153

Top Weekly Games Girls

Bella Freas;113

Emma Roy;104

Taylor Roy;102

INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

1. DuBois VFW

2. Fat Kids S.B.

Top Weekly Series

Dan McIntosh;749

Carl Haymaker;726

Top Weekly Games

Shawn Gregory;290

Dan McIntosh;267

DIVISION 2

1. Alexander Survey

2. Low Rollers

Top Weekly Series

Roger Manning;713

Kyle Stoddard;681

Dave Resinger;681

Top Weekly Games

Roger Manning;290

Pat Hanna;254

LITTS CLUB LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

The Floorshow;25;11

Steeple Furniture;17;19

Lithuanian Lightning;16;20

Moose Knuckles;12;24

Top Weekly Series

Tony Morelli;677

Lou Wells;629

Jesse Schindley;613

Top Weekly Games

Lou Wells;269

Jesse Schindley;258

Tony Morelli;248

DIVISION 2

Friendship Hose Co. #2;22;14

Joe's Tux Shop;21;15

Hosers;16;20

5 Guys 15 Balls;15;21

Top Weekly Series

Chuck Dietz;802

Bruce Sedor;645

Jerry Park;604

Top Weekly Games

Chuck Dietz;300, 279

Ray Reed;280

Bruce Sedor;236

TOWN & COUNTY

DIVISION 1

Fat Kids Spots Bar;15;9

Jack's Garage;14;10

Nosker Ins;11;13

Coca Cola;11;13

Salada Plumbing;11;13

DIVISION 2

Kingpins;17;7

Goodfellas;15;9

Head to Toe;15;9

Franks Pizza;12;12

Brians Four;9;15

Balls Bowling;8;16

Top Weekly Series

Pat Hanna;682

Les Weible;677

Kenny White;672

Top Weekly Games

Joe Caruso;257

Andrew yohn;248

Kyle Stoddard;247

SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE

DIVISION A

DuBois Lanes;31;17

4 Horsemen;27;21

KMI;24;24

ARC Restaurants;24;24

Top Weekly Series

Jackie Mitskavich;702

Joe Amitrone;671

Derek Marshall;663

Top Weekly Games

Will Wayne;290

Derek Marshall;278

Jackie Mitskavich;257

Joe Amitrone;257

DIVISION B

Head to Toe;25.5;22.5

Mills Team;24;24

Alley Kats;20;28

Floorshow;16.5;31.5

Top Weekly Series

Gary Knight;661

Jim Mills;651

Stephen Pierce;635

Top Weekly Games

Gary Knight;267

Jim Mills;238

Vic Kosko;235

Stephen Pierce;235

