DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Frank's Pizza;33.5;10.5

Carpet Spa;26;18

Aunt Mildred's;19.5;24.5

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;509

Peggy Weible;502

Sarah Burns;457

Top Weekly Games

Peggy Weible;182

Sarah Burns;174

Cherie Naugle;171

PHYSICAL FITNESS

Walkers;28;20

Tumblers;26.5;21.5

Dumb Bells;24.5;23.5

Weight Losers;23.5;24.5

Sprinters;19.5;28.5

Jumping Jacks;10;38

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;599

Sarah Burns;521

Taeng Shaffer;464

Top Weekly Games

Sarah Burns;214

Michelle Buskirk;213

Sandra Irvin;184

TOWN & COUNTRY

DIVISION 1

Salada Plumbing;4;0

Nosker Ins;3;1

Goodfellas;1;3

Brians Four;1;3

Napolis Pizza;0;4

DIVISION 2

Legends Powersports;3;1

Smyers Grocery;3;1

DuBois Granite;2;2

DuBois Diner;2;2

Franks Pizza;1;3

Top Weekly Series

John Hilliard;675

Pat Garred;659

Pat Nosker;652

Chris Harris;652

Top Weekly Games

Pat Garred;267

Josh Yohn;256

Brian Hansell;254

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC (11/23)

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;6;2

Open Flow;5;3

Strosky's Garage;5;3

Second Strike;5;3

BBT;4;4

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;4;4

BK Asphalt;2;6

Top Weekly Series

Brandon Smith;714

Robert Smith;709

Brian Kammerdiener;697

Top Weekly Games

Brian Kammerdiener;288

Robert Smith;267

Brian Doel;259

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC (12/1)

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;8;4

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;8;4

BBT;7;5

Second Strike;7;5

Strosky's Garage;6;6

Open Flow;5;7

BK Asphalt;3;9

Top Weekly Series

Brian Doel;754

Ray Reed;728

Kevin Freas;662

Top Weekly Games

Brian Doel;259

Kevin Freas;255

Brad Young;255

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES (11/22)

Pindemics;21;15

Misfits;20;16

4 Pins;19;17

A&B's;19;17

Seniors;17;19

Teddie Bears;12;24

Top Weekly Series Men

Robert Micale;626

Casey Wolfe;610

Christopher Dunworth;600

Top Weekly Series Women

Heather Woodel;414

Laurie Dunworth;407

Beckie Kriner;404

Top Weekly Games Men

Christopher Dunworth;246

Casey Wolfe;231

Robert Micale;214

Top Weekly Games Women

Sarah Burns;147

Beckie Kriner;147

Laurie Dunworth;146

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES (11/29)

4 Pins;3;1

A&B's;3;1

Misfits;1;3

Teddie Bears;1;3

Pindemics;0;4

Seniors;0;4

Top Weekly Series Men

Nick Kuntz;587

Christopher Dunworth;565

Robert Micale;564

Top Weekly Series Women

Beckie Kriner;458

Sarah Burns;433

Laurie Dunworth;366

Top Weekly Games Men

Christopher Dunworth;237

Ricky Clark;232

Nick Kuntz;215

Top Weekly Games Women

Sarah Burns;173

Beckie Kriner;162

Laurie Dunworth;135

BEAVER MEADOW (Week 10)

Treasure Chest;26;14

Flowers;25;15

Coral Reefs;24;16

Capt. Kidds;23;17

Bimini/Caribbeans;22;18

Buccaneers;18;22

Four Turtles;16;24

Barracudas;14;26

Flamingos;11;29

Top Weekly Series

Peggy Weible;562

Elvie delaTorre;457

Luanne Chiappelli;453

Top Weekly Games

Peggy Weible;215

Joann Zartman;181

Mary Reed;179

BEAVER MEADOW (Week 11)

Flowers;28;16

Treasure Chest;27;17

Coral Reefs;26;18

Bimini/Caribbeans;25;19

Capt. Kidds;24;20

Buccaneers;19;25

Four Turtles;19;25

Barracudas;15;29

Flamingos;14;30

Top Weekly Series

Mary Reed;472

Sherry Wolfgang;466

Peggy Weible;466

Top Weekly Games

Mary Reed;190

Pat Kirk;182

Deb Gallagher;172

Stacey Kirk;172

