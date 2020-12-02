DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Frank's Pizza;33.5;10.5
Carpet Spa;26;18
Aunt Mildred's;19.5;24.5
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;509
Peggy Weible;502
Sarah Burns;457
Top Weekly Games
Peggy Weible;182
Sarah Burns;174
Cherie Naugle;171
PHYSICAL FITNESS
Walkers;28;20
Tumblers;26.5;21.5
Dumb Bells;24.5;23.5
Weight Losers;23.5;24.5
Sprinters;19.5;28.5
Jumping Jacks;10;38
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;599
Sarah Burns;521
Taeng Shaffer;464
Top Weekly Games
Sarah Burns;214
Michelle Buskirk;213
Sandra Irvin;184
TOWN & COUNTRY
DIVISION 1
Salada Plumbing;4;0
Nosker Ins;3;1
Goodfellas;1;3
Brians Four;1;3
Napolis Pizza;0;4
DIVISION 2
Legends Powersports;3;1
Smyers Grocery;3;1
DuBois Granite;2;2
DuBois Diner;2;2
Franks Pizza;1;3
Top Weekly Series
John Hilliard;675
Pat Garred;659
Pat Nosker;652
Chris Harris;652
Top Weekly Games
Pat Garred;267
Josh Yohn;256
Brian Hansell;254
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC (11/23)
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;6;2
Open Flow;5;3
Strosky's Garage;5;3
Second Strike;5;3
BBT;4;4
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;4;4
BK Asphalt;2;6
Top Weekly Series
Brandon Smith;714
Robert Smith;709
Brian Kammerdiener;697
Top Weekly Games
Brian Kammerdiener;288
Robert Smith;267
Brian Doel;259
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC (12/1)
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;8;4
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;8;4
BBT;7;5
Second Strike;7;5
Strosky's Garage;6;6
Open Flow;5;7
BK Asphalt;3;9
Top Weekly Series
Brian Doel;754
Ray Reed;728
Kevin Freas;662
Top Weekly Games
Brian Doel;259
Kevin Freas;255
Brad Young;255
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES (11/22)
Pindemics;21;15
Misfits;20;16
4 Pins;19;17
A&B's;19;17
Seniors;17;19
Teddie Bears;12;24
Top Weekly Series Men
Robert Micale;626
Casey Wolfe;610
Christopher Dunworth;600
Top Weekly Series Women
Heather Woodel;414
Laurie Dunworth;407
Beckie Kriner;404
Top Weekly Games Men
Christopher Dunworth;246
Casey Wolfe;231
Robert Micale;214
Top Weekly Games Women
Sarah Burns;147
Beckie Kriner;147
Laurie Dunworth;146
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES (11/29)
4 Pins;3;1
A&B's;3;1
Misfits;1;3
Teddie Bears;1;3
Pindemics;0;4
Seniors;0;4
Top Weekly Series Men
Nick Kuntz;587
Christopher Dunworth;565
Robert Micale;564
Top Weekly Series Women
Beckie Kriner;458
Sarah Burns;433
Laurie Dunworth;366
Top Weekly Games Men
Christopher Dunworth;237
Ricky Clark;232
Nick Kuntz;215
Top Weekly Games Women
Sarah Burns;173
Beckie Kriner;162
Laurie Dunworth;135
BEAVER MEADOW (Week 10)
Treasure Chest;26;14
Flowers;25;15
Coral Reefs;24;16
Capt. Kidds;23;17
Bimini/Caribbeans;22;18
Buccaneers;18;22
Four Turtles;16;24
Barracudas;14;26
Flamingos;11;29
Top Weekly Series
Peggy Weible;562
Elvie delaTorre;457
Luanne Chiappelli;453
Top Weekly Games
Peggy Weible;215
Joann Zartman;181
Mary Reed;179
BEAVER MEADOW (Week 11)
Flowers;28;16
Treasure Chest;27;17
Coral Reefs;26;18
Bimini/Caribbeans;25;19
Capt. Kidds;24;20
Buccaneers;19;25
Four Turtles;19;25
Barracudas;15;29
Flamingos;14;30
Top Weekly Series
Mary Reed;472
Sherry Wolfgang;466
Peggy Weible;466
Top Weekly Games
Mary Reed;190
Pat Kirk;182
Deb Gallagher;172
Stacey Kirk;172