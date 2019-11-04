BEELINER
Highway Equipment;27;9
Murrays Freightliner;22;14
Kelly's Hares;20;16
Jim's Atlantic;16;20
Franks Pizza;16;20
Sandy Club;7;29
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;467
Mary Segerberg;465
Debbie Gallagher;456
Top Weekly Games
Brenda Wallace;177
Debbie Gallagher;175
Michelle Buskirk;168
LITTS CLUB
DIVISION 1
Steeple Furniture;23.5;8.5
Friendship Hose Co. #2;18;14
Lithuanian Lightning;16;16
Pin Knockers;16;16
Moose Knuckles;11.5;20.5
Top Weekly Series
Chuck Dietz;668
Ed Pernesky;621
Joe Lazore;606
Top Weekly Games
Chuck Dietz;228, 223
Joe Lazore;227
Mike Flock;224
DIVISION 2
5 Guys;20;12
Joe's Tux Shop;19;13
The Floorshow;15.5;16.5
King Pins;12.5;19.5
Hosers;8;24
Top Weekly Series
Craig Edwards;662
Tom McIntosh;599
Robby Micale;522
Top Weekly Games
Craig Edwards;241
Mike Lyonsl230
Jim August;199
DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Frank's Pizza;27.5;8.5
Johnson Motors;20;16
Carpet Spa;13;23
Aunt Mildred;11.5;24.5
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;572
Marion Pisoni;486
Debbie Gallagher;476
Top Weekly Games
Cherie Naugle;235
Marion Pisoni;196
Peggy Weible;176
GOLD LEAGUE
ODD
Charlie's;4;0
Nedza Funeral Home;4;0
Dan's Pro Shop;2;2
Mowrey Plumbing;0;4
EVEN
Fat Kid's;4;0
Double Yoi;2;2
DuBois Lanes;0;4
Unknowns;0;0
Division 1
Top Weekly Series
Bill Barry;735
Cam Tilson Jr.;720
Joe Swisher;611
Top Weekly Games
Cam Tilson Jr.;279
Bill Barry;279
Joe Swisher;256
Division 2
Top Weekly Series
Gary Knight;699
Nick Kuntz;691
Len Klebacha;593
Top Weekly Games
Nick Kuntz;257
Scott Mowrey;235
Gary Knight;235
SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE
A DIVISION
4 Horsemen;28;8
Head to Toe;26.5;9.5
DuBois Lanes;21.5;14.5
BBT;17.5;18.5
ARC Restaurants;14;22
Top Weekly Series
Pat Nosker;743
Ryan Mitskavich;737
Will Wayne;723
Top Weekly Games
Pat Nosker;279
Ryan Mitskavich;268
Will Wayne;267
B DIVISION
Alley Kats;17.5;18.5
Jim's Glass;15;21
DuBois EMS;14;22
Floorshow;13;23
The Muttley Crew;13;23
Top Weekly Series
Gary Knight;650
Stephen Pierce;636
Kyle Burkett;619
Top Weekly Games
Gary Knight;233
Stephen Pierce;233
Kyle Burkett;228
OWENS-BROCKWAY
Crenshaw Crushers;118;89
Suigs Warriors;113.5;93.5
OAC;111.5;95.5
Mancini's Maulers;98;109
Flintstones;92;115
Randy's Raiders;88;119
Top Weekly Series
Patrick Johnston;741
Bob Muth;707
Jeff Sedor;679
Top Weekly Games
Patrick Johnston;288
Terry Gray;258
Bob Muth;247