BEELINER

Highway Equipment;27;9

Murrays Freightliner;22;14

Kelly's Hares;20;16

Jim's Atlantic;16;20

Franks Pizza;16;20

Sandy Club;7;29

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;467

Mary Segerberg;465

Debbie Gallagher;456

Top Weekly Games

Brenda Wallace;177

Debbie Gallagher;175

Michelle Buskirk;168

LITTS CLUB

DIVISION 1

Steeple Furniture;23.5;8.5

Friendship Hose Co. #2;18;14

Lithuanian Lightning;16;16

Pin Knockers;16;16

Moose Knuckles;11.5;20.5

Top Weekly Series

Chuck Dietz;668

Ed Pernesky;621

Joe Lazore;606

Top Weekly Games

Chuck Dietz;228, 223

Joe Lazore;227

Mike Flock;224

DIVISION 2

5 Guys;20;12

Joe's Tux Shop;19;13

The Floorshow;15.5;16.5

King Pins;12.5;19.5

Hosers;8;24

Top Weekly Series

Craig Edwards;662

Tom McIntosh;599

Robby Micale;522

Top Weekly Games

Craig Edwards;241

Mike Lyonsl230

Jim August;199

DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Frank's Pizza;27.5;8.5

Johnson Motors;20;16

Carpet Spa;13;23

Aunt Mildred;11.5;24.5

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;572

Marion Pisoni;486

Debbie Gallagher;476

Top Weekly Games

Cherie Naugle;235

Marion Pisoni;196

Peggy Weible;176

GOLD LEAGUE

ODD

Charlie's;4;0

Nedza Funeral Home;4;0

Dan's Pro Shop;2;2

Mowrey Plumbing;0;4

EVEN

Fat Kid's;4;0

Double Yoi;2;2

DuBois Lanes;0;4

Unknowns;0;0

Division 1

Top Weekly Series

Bill Barry;735

Cam Tilson Jr.;720

Joe Swisher;611

Top Weekly Games

Cam Tilson Jr.;279

Bill Barry;279

Joe Swisher;256

Division 2

Top Weekly Series

Gary Knight;699

Nick Kuntz;691

Len Klebacha;593

Top Weekly Games

Nick Kuntz;257

Scott Mowrey;235

Gary Knight;235

SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE

A DIVISION

4 Horsemen;28;8

Head to Toe;26.5;9.5

DuBois Lanes;21.5;14.5

BBT;17.5;18.5

ARC Restaurants;14;22

Top Weekly Series

Pat Nosker;743

Ryan Mitskavich;737

Will Wayne;723

Top Weekly Games

Pat Nosker;279

Ryan Mitskavich;268

Will Wayne;267

B DIVISION

Alley Kats;17.5;18.5

Jim's Glass;15;21

DuBois EMS;14;22

Floorshow;13;23

The Muttley Crew;13;23

Top Weekly Series

Gary Knight;650

Stephen Pierce;636

Kyle Burkett;619

Top Weekly Games

Gary Knight;233

Stephen Pierce;233

Kyle Burkett;228

OWENS-BROCKWAY

Crenshaw Crushers;118;89

Suigs Warriors;113.5;93.5

OAC;111.5;95.5

Mancini's Maulers;98;109

Flintstones;92;115

Randy's Raiders;88;119

Top Weekly Series

Patrick Johnston;741

Bob Muth;707

Jeff Sedor;679

Top Weekly Games

Patrick Johnston;288

Terry Gray;258

Bob Muth;247

Recommended for you

Tags