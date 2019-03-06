OWENS-BROCKWAY

Randy's Raiders;55;37

Mancini's Maulers;49;43

Flintstones;47.5;44.5

OAC;45;47

Suigs Warriors;43.5;48.5

Crenshaw Crushers;36;56

Top Weekly Series

Bob Muth;707

Jeff Sedor;690

Tom Deemer;678

Top Weekly Games

Bob Muth;300

Jeff Sedor;266

Bob Scott;256

GOLD LEAGUE (2/27)

DIVISION 1

Double You;8;4

Dan's Pro Shop;7;5

Firehouse Pizzeria;6;6

Fat Kid's;5;7

W&W Equipment;4;8

DuBois Lanes;2;10

Top Weekly Series

Jeff Krach;708

Brandon Crytser;690

Jacob Silverman;668

Top Weekly Games

Brandon Crytser;278

Jeff Krach;255

Jacob Silverman;255

DIVISION 2

Charlie's;11;1

Criminals;10;2

Nedza Funeral Home;6;6

Goon Squad;5;7

Kutsels 322 Auto;5;7

Mowrey Plumbing;3;9

Top Weekly Series

Gary Knight;733

Jeremiah Campbell;672

John Emert;660

Top Weekly Series

Gary Knight;279, 256

John Emert;250

PHYSICAL FITNESS

Tumblers;28;8

Walkers;28;8

Sprinters;20;16

Dumbells;19;17

Joggers;18;18

Weight Losers;17;19

Carpet Spa;14;22

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;606

Taeng Shaffer;559

Mary Segerberg;452

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;212

Taeng Shaffer;202

Nerda McFall;167

DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Frank's Pizza;28;8

Johnson Motors;19;17

Carpet Spa;15;21

Aunt Mildred's;10;26

Top Weekly Series

Cherie Naugle;560

Sarah Burns;486

Peggy Weible;475

Top Weekly Games

Cherie Naugle;198

Sarah Burns;192

Peggy Weible;189

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

4 Pins;9;6

Seniors;9;6

IV Bowlus;7;8

Duck Pins;7;8

A&B's;7;8

Teddie Bears;6;9

Top Weekly Series Men

Nick Kuntz;684

Tony Morelli;648

Christopher Dunworth Sr.;553

Top Weekly Series Women

Trudy Hallowell;509

Kim Krach;463

Klara Reynolds;453

Top Weekly Games Men

Nick Kuntz;253

Tony Morelli;243

Robby Micale;221

Top Weekly Games Women

Trudy Hallowell;509

Kim Krach;463

Klara Reynolds;453

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

Strosky's Garage;22;10

Second Strike;18;14

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;16;16

Open Flow;15;17

Innovative;15;17

Jack's Garage;14;18

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;14;18

BK Asphalt;13;19

Home Slice Pizza;12;20

Top Weekly Series

Tom Mitskavich;792

Scot Meholick;752

Andy Werner;731

Top Weekly Games

Tom Mitskavich;279

Andy Werner;279

Scot Meholick;268

Robert Smith;268

INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

1. Big "O"

2. DuBois VFW

Top Weekly Series

Cam Tilson Jr.;725

Shawn Gregory;721

Top Weekly Games

Cam Tilson Jr.;279

Chuck Nicastro;267

DIVISION 2

1. Joe Fender's

2. Alexander Survey

Top Weekly Series

Kyle Stoddard;739

Dan Shaffer;700

Bill Solada;700

Top Weekly Games

Dan Shaffer;299

Kyle Stoddard;289

CLOVERLEAF

S&T Bank;29;3

Steeple Furniture;20;12

Dick's Cleaning;18;14

322 Kutsel Auto Sales;16;16

Rhodes Construction;13;19

Top Weekly Series

Kay Kurtz;534

Sandy Hryn;492

Patty Huffman;491

Top Weekly Games

Alyssa Carney;245

Kay Kurtz;199

Patty Huffman;191

LITTS CLUB LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

The Floorshow;24;8

Lithuanian Lightning;15;17

Steeple Furniture;14;18

Moose Knuckles;9;23

Top Weekly Series

Pat Snyder;638

Tony Morelli;605

Lou Wells;586

Top Weekly Games

Tony Morelli;237

Pat Snyder;234

Lou Wells;231

DIVISION 2

Joe's Tux Shop;18;10

Friendship Hose Co. #2;16;12

Hosers;14;14

5 Guys 15 Balls;10;18

Top Weekly Series

Chuck Dietz;753

Joe Swisher;667

John Benson;622

Top Weekly Games

Chuck Dietz;300

John Benson;243

Joe Swisher;243

BEAVER MEADOW

Flamingos;24;8

Caribbeans;20;12

Treasure Chest;18;14

Barracudas;18;14

Harbor Honeys;18;14

Coral Reefs;17;15

Buccaneers;17;15

Capt. Kidds;17;11

Four Turtles;13;19

Hurricanes;12;20

Bimini Babes;11;21

Flowers;7;25

Top Weekly Series

Mary Reed;520

Peggy Weible;487

Karen DeLoia;459

Top Weekly Games

Stacey Kirk;203

Peggy Weible;189

Mary Reed;180

BEELINER

Jim's Atlantic;26.5;9.5

Highway Equipment;21;15

Jim's Glass;16;20

Franks Pizza;16;20

Murrays Freightliner;14.5;21.5

Sandy Club;14;22

Top Weekly Series

Taeng Shaffer;514

Michelle Buskirk;511

Dixie Horn;491

Top Weekly Games

Taeng Shaffer;199

Jendi Schwab;186

Brenda Wallace;183

DuBOIS LANES JUNIORS

That's How We Roll;23.5;12.5

Tri Force;22.5;13.5

House Shot Heroes;22;14

Turkey Thugs;20;16

Strikes-R-Us;18.5;17.5

Pinheads;17.5;18.5

Three Musketeers;16;20

Thumbs Up;15.5;20.5

Gutter Gang;15;21

Buck Hunters;15;21

Hats;14;22

Top Weekly Series Boys

Kadin Danch;710

Antonio Willar;705

Ryan Mitskavich;669

Top Weekly Series Girls

Morrigan Decker;637

Melia Mitskavich;598

Amanda Decker;515

Top Weekly Games Boys

Kadin Danch;297

Tyler McIntosh;267

Antonio Willar;251

Top Weekly Games Girls

Morrigan Decker;236

Melia Mitskavich;226

Amanda Decker;173

GOLD LEAGUE (3/6)

DIVISION 1

Double You;12;4

Firehouse Pizzeria;10;6

Dan's Pro Shop;9;7

Fat Kid's;6;10

DuBois Lanes;6;10

W&W Equipment;4;12

Top Weekly Series

Matt Klebacha;694

Bill Barry;692

Shawn Gregory;683

Top Weekly Games

Shawn Gregory;287

Bill Barry;279

Matt Klebacha;257

DIVISION 2

Charlie's;14;2

Criminals;11;5

Nedza Funeral Home;9;7

Kutsels 322 Auto;7;9

Goon Squad;5;11

Mowrey Plumbing;3;13

Top Weekly Series

Nick Kuntz;693

Kyle Shannon;676

Jeffrey Hetrick;640

Top Weekly Games

Nick Kuntz;289

Rick Pearce;269

Brandon Stoneberg;249

DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS

Busters;26;10

Who Knows;25;11

Super Stars;22;14

King Pins;19;17

Bowling Queens;18;18

Justice;17;19

King and Queens;17;19

Top Weekly Series Boys

Nolan Anderson;371

Wyatt Munn;334

Logan Anderson;316

Top Weekly Series Girls

Taylor Roy;345

Bella Freas;253

Emma Roy;250

Top Weekly Games Boys

Ayden Roy;147

Nolan Anderson;144

Karen Ruffolo;129

Top Weekly Games Girls

Taylor Roy;126

Bella Freas;93

Emma Roy;92

TOWN & COUNTY

DIVISION 1

Jack's Garage;13;7

Fat Kids Sports Bar;12;8

Nosker Ins;11;9

Coca Cola;10;10

Salada Plumbing;8;12

Janney Financial;3;17

DIVISION 2

Goodfellas;14;6

Kingpins;13;7

Head to Toe;12;8

Brians Four;9;11

Franks Pizza;8;12

Balls Bowling;7;13

Top Weekly Series

Zack Good;730

John Hilliard;730

Kenny White;721

Top Weekly Games

Zack Good;290

Dalton Doverspike;279

Kenny White;256

