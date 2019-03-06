OWENS-BROCKWAY
Randy's Raiders;55;37
Mancini's Maulers;49;43
Flintstones;47.5;44.5
OAC;45;47
Suigs Warriors;43.5;48.5
Crenshaw Crushers;36;56
Top Weekly Series
Bob Muth;707
Jeff Sedor;690
Tom Deemer;678
Top Weekly Games
Bob Muth;300
Jeff Sedor;266
Bob Scott;256
GOLD LEAGUE (2/27)
DIVISION 1
Double You;8;4
Dan's Pro Shop;7;5
Firehouse Pizzeria;6;6
Fat Kid's;5;7
W&W Equipment;4;8
DuBois Lanes;2;10
Top Weekly Series
Jeff Krach;708
Brandon Crytser;690
Jacob Silverman;668
Top Weekly Games
Brandon Crytser;278
Jeff Krach;255
Jacob Silverman;255
DIVISION 2
Charlie's;11;1
Criminals;10;2
Nedza Funeral Home;6;6
Goon Squad;5;7
Kutsels 322 Auto;5;7
Mowrey Plumbing;3;9
Top Weekly Series
Gary Knight;733
Jeremiah Campbell;672
John Emert;660
Top Weekly Series
Gary Knight;279, 256
John Emert;250
PHYSICAL FITNESS
Tumblers;28;8
Walkers;28;8
Sprinters;20;16
Dumbells;19;17
Joggers;18;18
Weight Losers;17;19
Carpet Spa;14;22
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;606
Taeng Shaffer;559
Mary Segerberg;452
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;212
Taeng Shaffer;202
Nerda McFall;167
DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Frank's Pizza;28;8
Johnson Motors;19;17
Carpet Spa;15;21
Aunt Mildred's;10;26
Top Weekly Series
Cherie Naugle;560
Sarah Burns;486
Peggy Weible;475
Top Weekly Games
Cherie Naugle;198
Sarah Burns;192
Peggy Weible;189
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
4 Pins;9;6
Seniors;9;6
IV Bowlus;7;8
Duck Pins;7;8
A&B's;7;8
Teddie Bears;6;9
Top Weekly Series Men
Nick Kuntz;684
Tony Morelli;648
Christopher Dunworth Sr.;553
Top Weekly Series Women
Trudy Hallowell;509
Kim Krach;463
Klara Reynolds;453
Top Weekly Games Men
Nick Kuntz;253
Tony Morelli;243
Robby Micale;221
Top Weekly Games Women
Trudy Hallowell;509
Kim Krach;463
Klara Reynolds;453
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
Strosky's Garage;22;10
Second Strike;18;14
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;16;16
Open Flow;15;17
Innovative;15;17
Jack's Garage;14;18
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;14;18
BK Asphalt;13;19
Home Slice Pizza;12;20
Top Weekly Series
Tom Mitskavich;792
Scot Meholick;752
Andy Werner;731
Top Weekly Games
Tom Mitskavich;279
Andy Werner;279
Scot Meholick;268
Robert Smith;268
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
1. Big "O"
2. DuBois VFW
Top Weekly Series
Cam Tilson Jr.;725
Shawn Gregory;721
Top Weekly Games
Cam Tilson Jr.;279
Chuck Nicastro;267
DIVISION 2
1. Joe Fender's
2. Alexander Survey
Top Weekly Series
Kyle Stoddard;739
Dan Shaffer;700
Bill Solada;700
Top Weekly Games
Dan Shaffer;299
Kyle Stoddard;289
CLOVERLEAF
S&T Bank;29;3
Steeple Furniture;20;12
Dick's Cleaning;18;14
322 Kutsel Auto Sales;16;16
Rhodes Construction;13;19
Top Weekly Series
Kay Kurtz;534
Sandy Hryn;492
Patty Huffman;491
Top Weekly Games
Alyssa Carney;245
Kay Kurtz;199
Patty Huffman;191
LITTS CLUB LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
The Floorshow;24;8
Lithuanian Lightning;15;17
Steeple Furniture;14;18
Moose Knuckles;9;23
Top Weekly Series
Pat Snyder;638
Tony Morelli;605
Lou Wells;586
Top Weekly Games
Tony Morelli;237
Pat Snyder;234
Lou Wells;231
DIVISION 2
Joe's Tux Shop;18;10
Friendship Hose Co. #2;16;12
Hosers;14;14
5 Guys 15 Balls;10;18
Top Weekly Series
Chuck Dietz;753
Joe Swisher;667
John Benson;622
Top Weekly Games
Chuck Dietz;300
John Benson;243
Joe Swisher;243
BEAVER MEADOW
Flamingos;24;8
Caribbeans;20;12
Treasure Chest;18;14
Barracudas;18;14
Harbor Honeys;18;14
Coral Reefs;17;15
Buccaneers;17;15
Capt. Kidds;17;11
Four Turtles;13;19
Hurricanes;12;20
Bimini Babes;11;21
Flowers;7;25
Top Weekly Series
Mary Reed;520
Peggy Weible;487
Karen DeLoia;459
Top Weekly Games
Stacey Kirk;203
Peggy Weible;189
Mary Reed;180
BEELINER
Jim's Atlantic;26.5;9.5
Highway Equipment;21;15
Jim's Glass;16;20
Franks Pizza;16;20
Murrays Freightliner;14.5;21.5
Sandy Club;14;22
Top Weekly Series
Taeng Shaffer;514
Michelle Buskirk;511
Dixie Horn;491
Top Weekly Games
Taeng Shaffer;199
Jendi Schwab;186
Brenda Wallace;183
DuBOIS LANES JUNIORS
That's How We Roll;23.5;12.5
Tri Force;22.5;13.5
House Shot Heroes;22;14
Turkey Thugs;20;16
Strikes-R-Us;18.5;17.5
Pinheads;17.5;18.5
Three Musketeers;16;20
Thumbs Up;15.5;20.5
Gutter Gang;15;21
Buck Hunters;15;21
Hats;14;22
Top Weekly Series Boys
Kadin Danch;710
Antonio Willar;705
Ryan Mitskavich;669
Top Weekly Series Girls
Morrigan Decker;637
Melia Mitskavich;598
Amanda Decker;515
Top Weekly Games Boys
Kadin Danch;297
Tyler McIntosh;267
Antonio Willar;251
Top Weekly Games Girls
Morrigan Decker;236
Melia Mitskavich;226
Amanda Decker;173
GOLD LEAGUE (3/6)
DIVISION 1
Double You;12;4
Firehouse Pizzeria;10;6
Dan's Pro Shop;9;7
Fat Kid's;6;10
DuBois Lanes;6;10
W&W Equipment;4;12
Top Weekly Series
Matt Klebacha;694
Bill Barry;692
Shawn Gregory;683
Top Weekly Games
Shawn Gregory;287
Bill Barry;279
Matt Klebacha;257
DIVISION 2
Charlie's;14;2
Criminals;11;5
Nedza Funeral Home;9;7
Kutsels 322 Auto;7;9
Goon Squad;5;11
Mowrey Plumbing;3;13
Top Weekly Series
Nick Kuntz;693
Kyle Shannon;676
Jeffrey Hetrick;640
Top Weekly Games
Nick Kuntz;289
Rick Pearce;269
Brandon Stoneberg;249
DuBOIS LANES BANTAMS
Busters;26;10
Who Knows;25;11
Super Stars;22;14
King Pins;19;17
Bowling Queens;18;18
Justice;17;19
King and Queens;17;19
Top Weekly Series Boys
Nolan Anderson;371
Wyatt Munn;334
Logan Anderson;316
Top Weekly Series Girls
Taylor Roy;345
Bella Freas;253
Emma Roy;250
Top Weekly Games Boys
Ayden Roy;147
Nolan Anderson;144
Karen Ruffolo;129
Top Weekly Games Girls
Taylor Roy;126
Bella Freas;93
Emma Roy;92
TOWN & COUNTY
DIVISION 1
Jack's Garage;13;7
Fat Kids Sports Bar;12;8
Nosker Ins;11;9
Coca Cola;10;10
Salada Plumbing;8;12
Janney Financial;3;17
DIVISION 2
Goodfellas;14;6
Kingpins;13;7
Head to Toe;12;8
Brians Four;9;11
Franks Pizza;8;12
Balls Bowling;7;13
Top Weekly Series
Zack Good;730
John Hilliard;730
Kenny White;721
Top Weekly Games
Zack Good;290
Dalton Doverspike;279
Kenny White;256
