SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE

A DIVISION

4 Horsemen;20;20

Head to Toe;18;22

BBT;17;23

ARC Restaurants;17;23

DuBois Lanes;16;24

Top Weekly Series

Joe Amitrone;692

Gary Knight;675

Mike Hayward;660

Top Weekly Games

Jason Wayne;267

Joe Amitrone;266

Scott Orcutt;256

Gary Knight;256

B DIVISION

DuBois Ems;27;13

Floorshow;24;16

Alley Kats;22;18

Jim's Glass;21;19

The Muttley Crew;18;22

Top Weekly Series

Stephen Pierce;709

Kyle Burkett;696

Ryan Mitskavich;693

Top Weekly Games

Stephen Pierce;257

Brandon Stoneberg;257

Ryan Mitskavich;248

OWENS-BROCKWAY

Suigs Warriors;57;35

Crenshaw Crushers;48.5;43.5

Randy's Raiders;47.5;44.5

Flintstones;47;45

OAC;43;49

Mancini's Maulers;33;59

Top Weekly Series

Bruce Sedor;708

Bob Straub;704

Jamie Wood;679

Top Weekly Games

Jamie Wood;278

Bob Straub;277

Bruce Sedor;276

GOLD LEAGUE

ODD

Dan's Pro Shop;21.5;10.5

Mowrey Plumbing;21;11

Charlie's;19.5;12.5

Nedza Funeral Home;17.5;14.5

EVEN

Fat Kid's;25;7

Double Yoi;11.5;20.5

DuBois Lanes;11;21

Top Weekly Series

Divison 1

Chuck Dietz;665

Joe Grecco;658

Joe Amitrone;621

Divison 2

Cam Tilson Jr.;758

Kyle Shannon;695

Bill Barry;641

Top Weekly Games

Divison 1

Chuck Dietz;268

Joe Grecco;236

Nick Kuntz;226

Divison 2

Cam Tilson Jr.;265

Pat Hanna;248

Kyle Shannon;237

LITTS CLUB LEAGUE

DIVISION 1

Moose Knuckles;21;11

Pin Knockers;18;14

Steeple Furniture;16;16

Friendship Hose Co. #2;12;16

Lithuanian Lightning;6;26

Top Weekly Series

Joe Lazore;647

Ed Ivoska;591

Jesse Schindler;586

Top Weekly Games

Jesse Schindley;246

Joe Lazore;238

Ed Ivoska;229

DIVISION 2

King Pins;24;7

Hosers;21;11

5 Guys;16;16

The Floorshow;14;18

Joe's Tux Shop;10;22

Top Weekly Series

Jeff Sedor;653

Craig Edwards;622

Robby Micale;594

Top Weekly Games

Robby Micale;244

Chuck Dietz;233

Jeff Sedor;231

FRIENDSHIP LEAGUE

Pro Chem Tech;68;28

Cowan's Monuments;46.5;49.5

Misfits;39;57

DDC;38.5;57.5

Top Weekly Series

Tracy Shenkle;558

Patty Miller;514

Karen Gralla;483

Top Weekly Games

Tracy Shenkle;196

Patty Miller;191

Kelle Pompeii;190

BEELINER

Murrays Freightliner;24;8

Kelly's Hares;17;15

Franks Pizza;16;16

Sandy Club;14;18

Highway Equipment;13;19

Jim's Atlantic;12;20

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;536

Brenda Wallace;519

Deb Benninger;516

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;191

Deb Benninger;188

Michelle Buskirk;185

Brenda Wallace;180

