SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE
A DIVISION
4 Horsemen;20;20
Head to Toe;18;22
BBT;17;23
ARC Restaurants;17;23
DuBois Lanes;16;24
Top Weekly Series
Joe Amitrone;692
Gary Knight;675
Mike Hayward;660
Top Weekly Games
Jason Wayne;267
Joe Amitrone;266
Scott Orcutt;256
Gary Knight;256
B DIVISION
DuBois Ems;27;13
Floorshow;24;16
Alley Kats;22;18
Jim's Glass;21;19
The Muttley Crew;18;22
Top Weekly Series
Stephen Pierce;709
Kyle Burkett;696
Ryan Mitskavich;693
Top Weekly Games
Stephen Pierce;257
Brandon Stoneberg;257
Ryan Mitskavich;248
OWENS-BROCKWAY
Suigs Warriors;57;35
Crenshaw Crushers;48.5;43.5
Randy's Raiders;47.5;44.5
Flintstones;47;45
OAC;43;49
Mancini's Maulers;33;59
Top Weekly Series
Bruce Sedor;708
Bob Straub;704
Jamie Wood;679
Top Weekly Games
Jamie Wood;278
Bob Straub;277
Bruce Sedor;276
GOLD LEAGUE
ODD
Dan's Pro Shop;21.5;10.5
Mowrey Plumbing;21;11
Charlie's;19.5;12.5
Nedza Funeral Home;17.5;14.5
EVEN
Fat Kid's;25;7
Double Yoi;11.5;20.5
DuBois Lanes;11;21
Top Weekly Series
Divison 1
Chuck Dietz;665
Joe Grecco;658
Joe Amitrone;621
Divison 2
Cam Tilson Jr.;758
Kyle Shannon;695
Bill Barry;641
Top Weekly Games
Divison 1
Chuck Dietz;268
Joe Grecco;236
Nick Kuntz;226
Divison 2
Cam Tilson Jr.;265
Pat Hanna;248
Kyle Shannon;237
LITTS CLUB LEAGUE
DIVISION 1
Moose Knuckles;21;11
Pin Knockers;18;14
Steeple Furniture;16;16
Friendship Hose Co. #2;12;16
Lithuanian Lightning;6;26
Top Weekly Series
Joe Lazore;647
Ed Ivoska;591
Jesse Schindler;586
Top Weekly Games
Jesse Schindley;246
Joe Lazore;238
Ed Ivoska;229
DIVISION 2
King Pins;24;7
Hosers;21;11
5 Guys;16;16
The Floorshow;14;18
Joe's Tux Shop;10;22
Top Weekly Series
Jeff Sedor;653
Craig Edwards;622
Robby Micale;594
Top Weekly Games
Robby Micale;244
Chuck Dietz;233
Jeff Sedor;231
FRIENDSHIP LEAGUE
Pro Chem Tech;68;28
Cowan's Monuments;46.5;49.5
Misfits;39;57
DDC;38.5;57.5
Top Weekly Series
Tracy Shenkle;558
Patty Miller;514
Karen Gralla;483
Top Weekly Games
Tracy Shenkle;196
Patty Miller;191
Kelle Pompeii;190
BEELINER
Murrays Freightliner;24;8
Kelly's Hares;17;15
Franks Pizza;16;16
Sandy Club;14;18
Highway Equipment;13;19
Jim's Atlantic;12;20
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;536
Brenda Wallace;519
Deb Benninger;516
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;191
Deb Benninger;188
Michelle Buskirk;185
Brenda Wallace;180