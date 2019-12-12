CLOVERLEAF

Dick's Cleaning;33;23

Steeple Furniture;31;25

322 Kutsel Auto;28;28

S&T Bank;20;36

Top Weekly Series

Deb Anderson;528

Mary Ann Kutsel;478

Marian Douthit;472

Top Weekly Games

Deb Anderson;201

Deb Anderson;181

Marian Douthit;178

PHYSICAL FITNESS

Sprinters;36;20

Weight Losers;35;21

Tumblers;30;26

Walkers;29;27

Dumb Bells;27;29

Jumping Jacks;11;45

Top Weekly Series

Michelle Buskirk;517

Taeng Shaffer;468

Patty Huffman;458

Top Weekly Games

Michelle Buskirk;214

Maryann Kutsel;206

Marian Pisoni;176

BEAVER MEADOW

Four Turtles;38;18

Flowers;37.5;18.5

Caribbeans;34;22

Buccaneers;31.5;24.5

Coral Reefs;31;25

Flamingos;26;30

Bimini Babes;25;31

Harbor Honeys;22.5;33.5

Capt. Kidds;21;35

Barracudas;20;36

Hurricanes;19;37

Top Weekly Series

Karen Deloia;461

Mary Reuschel;456

Barb Lange;449

Stacey Kirk;449

Top Weekly Games

Darla Hawley;175

Stacey Kirk;168

Judi Boyce;168

TOWN & COUNTRY

DIVISION 1

Goodfellas;10;6

Legends Power Equip.;9;7

Nosker Ins;8;8

Fat Kids Sports Bar;8;8

Janney Financial;8;8

Salada Plumbing;6;10

DIVISION 2

Franks Pizza;12;4

Mid-State Amusement;11;5

Head to Toe;8;8

Brians Four;8;8

Balls Bowling;5;11

Top Weekly Series

Kyle Stoddard;745

John Hilliard;678

Ray J. O'Donnell;676

Top Weekly Games

Kyle Stoddard;277

Jon Averill;257

Pat Johnston;254

DOMESTIC ENGINEERS

Franks Pizza;38.5;17.5

Johnson Motors;36;20

Carpet Spa;20;36

Aunt Mildred;17.5;38.5

Top Weekly Series

Debbie Gallagher;514

Cherie Naugle;488

Karen Gralla;455

Top Weekly Games

Karen Gralla;188

Debbie Gallagher;179

Cherie Naugle;173

SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES

Newcomers;7.5;4.5

4 Pins;7;5

Teddie Bears;7;5

Seniors;6.5;5.5

A&B's;4;8

2 Lefts RNT Rite;4;8

Top Weekly Series Men

Robby Micale;639

Casey Wolfe;606

Nick Kuntz;594

Top Weekly Series Women

Laurie Dunworth;488

Klara Reynolds;440

Crystal Averill;435

Carissa Micale;435

Top Weekly Games Men

Casey Wolfe;251

Jeff Krach;237

Robby Micale;233

Adam Renfrew;233

Top Weekly Games Women

Laurie Dunworth;202

Klara Reynolds;167

Beckie Kriner;163

SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC

W & W Equipment;19;5

BK Asphalt;16;8

Strosky's Garage;13.5;10.5

Open Flow;12;12

DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;12;12

Second Strike;9;15

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;9;15

BBT;5.5;18.5

Top Weekly Series

Robert Smith;757

Ryan Mitskavich;728

Ed Strosky;705

John Hilliard;705

Top Weekly Games

Brandon Smith;269

Ryan Mitskavich;268

Tom Sliwinski;267

SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE

A DIVISION

Head to Toe;42;14

4 Horsemen;33;23

BBT;30.5;25.5

DuBois Lanes;30;26

ARC Restaurants;26;30

Top Weekly Series

Pat Nosker;693

Patrick Snyder;677

Bob Ford;668

Top Weekly Games

Don Barr;256

Patrick Snyder;254

Dan Overholser;253

B DIVISION

Jim's Glass;26;30

Floorshow;24.5;31.5

Alley Kats;23.5;32.5

DuBois EMS;23;33

The Muttley Crew;21.5;34.5

Top Weekly Series

Dalton Doverspike;721

Gary Knight;636

Jim Mills;608

Top Weekly Games

Dalton Doverspike;290

Dalton Doverspike;225

Jim Pullman;221

GOLD LEAGUE

ODD

Dan's Pro Shop;17;11

Nedza Funeral Home;16;12

Mowrey Plumbing;15;13

Charlie's;15;13

EVEN

Fat Kid's;22;6

Double Yoi;15;13

DuBois Lanes;12;16

Top Weekly Series

Divison 1

Pat Hanna;715

Bill Barry;697

Cam Tilson Jr.;637

Divison 2

Scott Mowrey;662

Nick Kuntz;639

Kyle Shannon;621

Top Weekly Games

Division 1

Bill Barry;256

Pat Hanna;247

Cam Tilson Jr.;234

Divison 2

Nick Kuntz;237

Kyle Shannon;236

Scott Mowrey;230

