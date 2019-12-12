CLOVERLEAF
Dick's Cleaning;33;23
Steeple Furniture;31;25
322 Kutsel Auto;28;28
S&T Bank;20;36
Top Weekly Series
Deb Anderson;528
Mary Ann Kutsel;478
Marian Douthit;472
Top Weekly Games
Deb Anderson;201
Deb Anderson;181
Marian Douthit;178
PHYSICAL FITNESS
Sprinters;36;20
Weight Losers;35;21
Tumblers;30;26
Walkers;29;27
Dumb Bells;27;29
Jumping Jacks;11;45
Top Weekly Series
Michelle Buskirk;517
Taeng Shaffer;468
Patty Huffman;458
Top Weekly Games
Michelle Buskirk;214
Maryann Kutsel;206
Marian Pisoni;176
BEAVER MEADOW
Four Turtles;38;18
Flowers;37.5;18.5
Caribbeans;34;22
Buccaneers;31.5;24.5
Coral Reefs;31;25
Flamingos;26;30
Bimini Babes;25;31
Harbor Honeys;22.5;33.5
Capt. Kidds;21;35
Barracudas;20;36
Hurricanes;19;37
Top Weekly Series
Karen Deloia;461
Mary Reuschel;456
Barb Lange;449
Stacey Kirk;449
Top Weekly Games
Darla Hawley;175
Stacey Kirk;168
Judi Boyce;168
TOWN & COUNTRY
DIVISION 1
Goodfellas;10;6
Legends Power Equip.;9;7
Nosker Ins;8;8
Fat Kids Sports Bar;8;8
Janney Financial;8;8
Salada Plumbing;6;10
DIVISION 2
Franks Pizza;12;4
Mid-State Amusement;11;5
Head to Toe;8;8
Brians Four;8;8
Balls Bowling;5;11
Top Weekly Series
Kyle Stoddard;745
John Hilliard;678
Ray J. O'Donnell;676
Top Weekly Games
Kyle Stoddard;277
Jon Averill;257
Pat Johnston;254
DOMESTIC ENGINEERS
Franks Pizza;38.5;17.5
Johnson Motors;36;20
Carpet Spa;20;36
Aunt Mildred;17.5;38.5
Top Weekly Series
Debbie Gallagher;514
Cherie Naugle;488
Karen Gralla;455
Top Weekly Games
Karen Gralla;188
Debbie Gallagher;179
Cherie Naugle;173
SUNDAY MIXED COUPLES
Newcomers;7.5;4.5
4 Pins;7;5
Teddie Bears;7;5
Seniors;6.5;5.5
A&B's;4;8
2 Lefts RNT Rite;4;8
Top Weekly Series Men
Robby Micale;639
Casey Wolfe;606
Nick Kuntz;594
Top Weekly Series Women
Laurie Dunworth;488
Klara Reynolds;440
Crystal Averill;435
Carissa Micale;435
Top Weekly Games Men
Casey Wolfe;251
Jeff Krach;237
Robby Micale;233
Adam Renfrew;233
Top Weekly Games Women
Laurie Dunworth;202
Klara Reynolds;167
Beckie Kriner;163
SCOTTY'S DONUTS CLASSIC
W & W Equipment;19;5
BK Asphalt;16;8
Strosky's Garage;13.5;10.5
Open Flow;12;12
DuBois Lanes Pro Shop;12;12
Second Strike;9;15
Denny's Beer Barrel Pub;9;15
BBT;5.5;18.5
Top Weekly Series
Robert Smith;757
Ryan Mitskavich;728
Ed Strosky;705
John Hilliard;705
Top Weekly Games
Brandon Smith;269
Ryan Mitskavich;268
Tom Sliwinski;267
SPORTSMAN'S LEAGUE
A DIVISION
Head to Toe;42;14
4 Horsemen;33;23
BBT;30.5;25.5
DuBois Lanes;30;26
ARC Restaurants;26;30
Top Weekly Series
Pat Nosker;693
Patrick Snyder;677
Bob Ford;668
Top Weekly Games
Don Barr;256
Patrick Snyder;254
Dan Overholser;253
B DIVISION
Jim's Glass;26;30
Floorshow;24.5;31.5
Alley Kats;23.5;32.5
DuBois EMS;23;33
The Muttley Crew;21.5;34.5
Top Weekly Series
Dalton Doverspike;721
Gary Knight;636
Jim Mills;608
Top Weekly Games
Dalton Doverspike;290
Dalton Doverspike;225
Jim Pullman;221
GOLD LEAGUE
ODD
Dan's Pro Shop;17;11
Nedza Funeral Home;16;12
Mowrey Plumbing;15;13
Charlie's;15;13
EVEN
Fat Kid's;22;6
Double Yoi;15;13
DuBois Lanes;12;16
Top Weekly Series
Divison 1
Pat Hanna;715
Bill Barry;697
Cam Tilson Jr.;637
Divison 2
Scott Mowrey;662
Nick Kuntz;639
Kyle Shannon;621
Top Weekly Games
Division 1
Bill Barry;256
Pat Hanna;247
Cam Tilson Jr.;234
Divison 2
Nick Kuntz;237
Kyle Shannon;236
Scott Mowrey;230